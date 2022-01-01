Squatchee's - 3841 Sawtelle Meadows Dr
Open today 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Location
3372 US Route 20, Last Chance ID 83429
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
TRs burgers and brats - 311 N. Canyon
No Reviews
311 N. Canyon West Yellowstone, MT 59758
View restaurant