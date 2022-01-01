Go
Banner picView gallery

Squatchee's - 3841 Sawtelle Meadows Dr

Open today 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

3372 US Route 20

Last Chance, ID 83429

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm

Location

3372 US Route 20, Last Chance ID 83429

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Outpost Restaurant
orange star3.4 • 825
115 yellowstone ave West Yellowstone, MT 59758
View restaurantnext
TRs burgers and brats - 311 N. Canyon
orange starNo Reviews
311 N. Canyon West Yellowstone, MT 59758
View restaurantnext
Soda Co. Island Park
orange starNo Reviews
3975 Yale-Kilgore Road island park, ID 83429
View restaurantnext
DJ's Canyon Street Diner
orange starNo Reviews
22 N Canyon Street West Yellowstone, MT 59758
View restaurantnext
Silver Horseshoe Inn
orange starNo Reviews
22 N Bridge Street Saint Anthony, ID 83445
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Last Chance

Rexburg

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Idaho Falls

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Bozeman

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Idaho Falls

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Red Lodge

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Butte

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Helena

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Hailey

No reviews yet

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Squatchee's - 3841 Sawtelle Meadows Dr

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston