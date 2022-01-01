Go
Stan's Restaurant

“Meet me at Stan’s,” has been the tradition for three generations of devoted customers who gather for happy hour, watching sporting events, celebrating special occasions or just to chill with friends after work.

1029 Vermont Avenue NW

Popular Items

Caesar Salad w/ Salmon$18.95
Mozzarella Sticks$11.95
served with Marinara Sauce
Location

1029 Vermont Avenue NW

Washington DC DC

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
