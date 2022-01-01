Go
STAR Fusion and Bar

Star is a family run Asian fusion restaurant. We draw our inspiration from the bold flavors in Asian cuisines, showcasing the best dishes from Japan to Mongolia and everywhere in between. Order our food and experience the diversity of spices, sauces, and herbs
in our
Asian Fusion dishes!

SUSHI • RAMEN

538 Broadway E • $$

Avg 4.9 (221 reviews)

Popular Items

Sesame Chicken (D)$19.00
Edamame$8.00
Grilled Seasoned Edamame
Brussel Sprouts$9.00
Salmon Ceviche Salad$18.00
SSS Tuna Roll$19.00
Beef Stew$27.00
Sake (Salmon) Sashimi$10.00
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

538 Broadway E

Seattle WA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

