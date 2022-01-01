Go
Stoney's on P

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1433 P St NW • $$

Avg 4.1 (1412 reviews)

Popular Items

Veggie Nachos$15.00
BUFFALO MAC$13.00
Mozz Sticks$8.00
MAC N CHEESE$13.00
SUPER CHEESE$13.00
TURKEY CLUB$14.00
Sliders - 6$19.00
REUBEN$13.00
Wings$15.00
CHICKEN TENDERS$14.00
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1433 P St NW

Washington DC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

