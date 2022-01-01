Go
Toast

Straub Brewery

Straub Tap Room and Visitors Center offers classic German Lagers and Ales as well as new beer types. The pub-style menu offers melts, tacos, quesadillas, sandwiches, loaded nachos, pretzels, and BBQ.

444 Brusselles Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cheesecake$6.00
Cold-smoked cheesecake with Raspberry Basil Sauce OR Chocolate, Caramel Sauce, & Sea Salt.
Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
Shredded Chicken / Grilled Onions / Roasted Red Peppers / Cheddar Jack Cheese, side of Sour Cream and Salsa. Includes Chips and your choice of any Side, Soup or Salad.
Braised Beef Melt$13.00
Braised Beef served on grilled Calliari’s Italian Bread. Includes Chips, Cheese, Sauce, Pickle, and your choice of any Side, Soup or Salad.
Pork Sandwich Meal (KC BBQ)$12.00
House-Smoked Pork / Pepper Slaw / Fried Onions / KC BBQ Sauce. Includes Chips, Pickle, and your choice of any Side, Soup or Salad.
Bavarian Pretzel$11.00
Includes Beer Cheese (Lager) / House Mustard (Amber)
Brat Meal$12.50
Pfaff’s Beer Brat / Cheddar / Sauerkraut with Apple / Beer Mustard / Pretzel Bun. Includes Chips, Pickle, and your choice of any Side, Soup or Salad.
Smoked Beet Salad$4.00
Smoked Beets / Mandarin Oranges / Feta / Walnuts and your choice of dressing.
Potato Salad Side$4.50
Pizza Melt Meal$11.00
Pepperoni / Three Cheese Blend / Pizza Sauce / Callari’s Italian Bread and a side of pizza sauce. Includes Chips, Pickle, and your choice of any Side, Soup or Salad.
Pulled Pork Melt$12.50
House-smoked Pulled Pork served on grilled Calliari’s Italian Bread. Includes Chips, Cheese, Sauce, Pickle, and your choice of any Side, Soup or Salad.
See full menu

Location

444 Brusselles Street

Saint Marys PA

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Straub Beer Store

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Casali's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Keystone Corner Lunch

No reviews yet

We’re an affordable, local lunch and dinner spot serving specialty hot dogs, hand cut fries, and classic burgers and shakes. We aim to create a dining experience for customers that has an energetic, friendly, and unique atmosphere. We serve up seriously fun food!

The Brew Bank Brewing CO.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston