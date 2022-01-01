Go
Sugar and Scribe Bakery - Fine Foods

We've got all your breakfast, lunch, brunch and sweet treat needs covered.

PIES • COOKIES • SMOKED SALMON • PASTRY

7660 Fay Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (1833 reviews)

Popular Items

Brioche French Toast$14.00
cinnamon brioche ı strawberry compote ı balsamic maple
syrup ı vanilla bean whipped cream ı strawberries
Roasted Chicken Avocado Salad$16.00
greens ı granny smith apples ı feta ı levain croutons ı
chives ı red wine vinaigrette
Blazin' Chilaquiles Skillet$16.00
eggs ı corn chips sautéed in salsa roja ı pickled onion ı
feta ı avocado cream ı micro cilantro
Lemon Curd Pancakes$14.00
orange cardamom syrup ı seasonal berries
Bacon$4.00
EBP$14.00
two eggs ı bacon ı roasted potatoes ı choice of bread
Latte$4.00
Sandwiches for Superheroes$15.00
Purchase a sandwich, salad and cookie to be delivered to local hospital workers on Tuesday during the Covid-19 quarantine period. Please feel free to leave a note in the special instructions section.
*When purchasing this item, you will receive a notification stating when your order is ready. You may disregard that as we will deliver all orders at the same time.
Egg Sandwich$13.00
Smothered And Covered Skillet$16.00
scrambled eggs ı bacon ı three cheese blend ı chicken gravy ı chives ı
on roasted potatoes
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Pet Friendly
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

7660 Fay Ave

La Jolla CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
