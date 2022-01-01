Go
Superfly Martini Bar & Grill image

Superfly Martini Bar & Grill

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

623 Memory Lane

BROOKINGS, OR 97415

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday9:00 am - 1:30 pm, 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

623 Memory Lane, BROOKINGS OR 97415

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

REDWOOD THEATER

No reviews yet

Enjoy the show!

Sprezzatura ~ Pizza, Pasta & Deli

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fireside Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Foxy's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Superfly Martini Bar & Grill

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston