Superfruit Republic

Superfruit Republic - Central Park location. Denver's best fast casual acai bowls, smoothies, cold pressed juices, avocado toasts, and coffee sourcing local products and using only the best organic ingredients.

SMOOTHIES

7483 E 29th Pl • $$

Avg 4.6 (781 reviews)

Popular Items

Drip Coffee
Energy Bites (GF/V) - 4$5.00
4 Homemade Energy Bites (Ingredients)- Popped Rice, Oats, Chia, Chocolate Organic Protein Powder, Walnuts, Peanut Butter, Brown Sugar, almond milk and Coconut butter.
Pineapple Paradise Smoothie
Organic Pitaya (dragonfruit) blended with orange juice, fresh pineapple, fresh banana.
Apple Ginger Smith Smoothie
Organic Pitaya (dragonfruit), organic apple juice, fresh ginger, fresh cucumber, and fresh apple.
Cocogoji Bowl
Organic Acai blended with coconut milk and banana topped with organic coconut flakes, organic goji berries, gluten free granola, and local honey.
Iced Coffee$2.75
Energy Bites (GF/V) - 2$2.95
2 Homemade Energy Bites (Ingredients)- Popped Rice, Oats, Chia, Chocolate Organic Protein Powder, Walnuts, Peanut Butter, Brown Sugar, almond milk and Coconut butter.
PBJ Smoothie
Organic Acai, Soy Milk, Banana, and peanut butter.
Coconut Craze Smoothie
Organic Acai blended with coconut milk, blueberries, and organic coconut flakes.
Green Bowl
Organic Acai blended with coconut milk and banana topped with fresh blueberry, organic goji berries, gluten free granola, local honey, and a choice of organic green boost - wheatgrass, spirulena, or chlorella
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

7483 E 29th Pl

Denver CO

Sunday8:00 am - 6:20 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:20 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:20 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:20 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:20 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:20 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:20 pm
