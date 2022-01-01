Superfruit Republic
Superfruit Republic - Central Park location. Denver's best fast casual acai bowls, smoothies, cold pressed juices, avocado toasts, and coffee sourcing local products and using only the best organic ingredients.
SMOOTHIES
7483 E 29th Pl • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
7483 E 29th Pl
Denver CO
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 6:20 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 6:20 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 6:20 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 6:20 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 6:20 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 6:20 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 6:20 pm
Nearby restaurants
Four Friends Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
Illegal Pete's
Come in and enjoy!
Esters Oneida Park
1. Esters are formed in beer by the "esterification" of ethanol which is the primary alcohol in beer.
2. Esters is our way of using craft beer, great food, and atmosphere to build community.
STARTED BY LONG-STANDING VIRGINIA VILLAGE RESIDENTS AND CRAFT BEER INDUSTRY EMPLOYEES
Esters OG (Virginia Village) opened in June 2015 and Esters OP (Oneida Park) opened in December 2018. Our focus is to serve the families, Phish friends, sports fans, professionals, and entrepreneurs of the community. We offer seasonal menus, artisanal pizza, elevated pub fare, and 20+ rotating craft beer taps, most of which are from Colorado.
Our multi-room restaurants offer the choice to catch up over drinks & a pie, cheer on your teams, hang with the whole family, brunch so hard or enjoy the Colorado sunshine on the (heated, year-round) patios. Come by to catch the vibe and you'll understand why Esters is your new local!
Famous Philly CheeseSteak
Come in and enjoy!