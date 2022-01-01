Go
Toast

Tap 99

Come in and enjoy!

1250 Half Street SE

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Side Winder Fries$5.00
Beer battered Side Winder Fries with pepper and sea salt.
Veggie Lovers Pizza$14.00
House made tomato sauce with shredded mozzarella cheese, fresh tomatoes, green peppers, red onions
Loaded Potato Skins$8.00
3 potato skins loaded with mozzarella, bacon, and scallions. Served with a side of sour cream.
Bavarian Pretzel with Beer Cheese$9.00
Classic Twisted Salted Pretzel with A side of House Made Bavarian Beer Cheese and Spicy Mustard
Meat Lovers Pizza$15.00
House made tomato sauce with shredded mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, and bacon.
Pepperoni Pizza$14.00
House made tomato sauce with shredded mozzarella cheese and pepperonis.
Farmers Salad$10.00
Mixed field greens, red onion, crumbled blue cheese, fresh strawberries, and roasted Marcona almonds tossed in your choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing
Wings$14.00
8 Fried Chicken Wings
Comes with the Sauce of your Choosing and a side of Ranch or Blue Cheese with Carrots and Celery
Fried Mozzarella$10.00
Fried Mozzarella Sticks, breaded in Italian seasoned bread crumbs paired with your favorite sauce!
See full menu

Location

1250 Half Street SE

Washington DC

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

&pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sukūtā

No reviews yet

Pickup and Delivery Sushi

PHO JUNKIES

No reviews yet

Better than BRAINS!

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

No reviews yet

At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston