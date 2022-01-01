Go
Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place

Boston | Cambridge | Brookline

SALADS • SANDWICHES

201 Washington St • $$

Avg 4 (41 reviews)

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich$9.75
Eggs your style, Vermont cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon on housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on housemade croissant.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
BLAT$9.50
Applewood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, avocado, sriracha mayonnaise, and tomato-onion relish on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Coffee
Traditional batch brew made from Stumptown Hairbender Blend served hot.
Latte
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and topped with microfoam.
Contains: Dairy
Crunchy Halloumi Salad$14.50
Bibb & red leaf lettuce, seared halloumi cheese, roasted carrots with sesame, raisins, radish, apples, and crunchy almonds in a tahini vinaigrette.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame, Tree Nut (Almond)
Maple, Squash & Chicken Salad$13.50
Mixed greens, baby kale, roasted acorn squash, carrots, and roasted chicken breast topped with toasted almonds and dried cranberries served with maple labneh dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Turkey BLAT$11.00
Turkey, applewood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, avocado, sriracha mayonnaise, and tomato-onion relish on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
Housemade herbed chicken salad marinated cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts served with green herbed dressing on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Fattoush Salad$11.00
Bibb and red leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, onion, kalamata olives, sunflower seeds, and feta in a lemon-olive oil dressing with za'atar croutons.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Takeout

Location

201 Washington St

Boston MA

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
