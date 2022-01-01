Taylor Shellfish Farms
Come in and enjoy!
124 Republican Street
Popular Items
Location
124 Republican Street
Seattle WA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Trade Winds Tavern
Belltown's newest neighborhood pub!
Chihuly Garden and Glass
Come in and enjoy!
Zeeks Pizza
No delivery fee!
Black Bottle - Belltown
Come in and enjoy!