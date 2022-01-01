Go
Toast

Ted's Pizza Palace

Come in and enjoy!

306 Main Street E

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

306 Main Street E

Menomonie WI

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Log Jam Bar and Eatery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Marion's Cafe

No reviews yet

Come taste the best Coffee & Chocolates in town! Marion's offers a hearty breakfast and a sweet or savory bakery treat. Try a light snack or combo for lunch with our well-known soups, sandwiches, salads or Flatbread.

Papa's Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston