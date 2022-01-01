Go
Toast

Tennfold

Welcome to the Fold!

2408 Lebanon Pike • $$$

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Shake Shake Fries$5.00
Romano Cheese/ Malt Vinegar Powder/ Herbs
Cheese Curds$8.50
Flash Fried | Green Goddess Dipping Sauce
Extra Ranch$0.50
18" Cheese$18.00
Smoked Wings$17.00
Hickory Smoke/ Dusted & Sauced/ 8 Per Order/ Choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch
Cauliflower Wings$9.00
smoked cauliflower | house made wing sauce | toasted sesame | green onion | choice of ranch or blue cheese
Celery Caeser$11.00
romaine | celery | parmesan | garlic breadcrumbs | lemon
Mixed Green$11.00
mixed greens | apples | candied walnuts | goat cheese | crispy country ham | apple vinaigrette
Cheeseburger$13.00
1/3 Pound Patty | 'Murican cheese | Choice of Toppings
Cheese 14"$15.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2408 Lebanon Pike

Nashville TN

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nectar Urban Cantina

No reviews yet

Fresh-Healthy-Happy

Caliber Coffee Co.

No reviews yet

Engaging our community, one shot at a time. Caliber Coffee Co. is a local, family-owned small business in the heart of Donelson. We're so glad to be able to serve our neighbors!

Sunflower Bakehouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Castrillos Pizza of Zonelson

No reviews yet

We are located where the Becker's Bakery was for over 50 years

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston