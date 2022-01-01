Go
Toast

Teppanyaki Time Blairsville

Hibachi
Japanese
Yakisoba Noodles
Daily Chef Crafted Sushi Rolls
Fried Rice
Vegan Options
Vegetarian Options

305 Murphy Hwy, Suite D

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Teppanyaki Hibachi Plates$14.00
Hibachi Kitsune Soup$4.00
Clear Japanese hibachi soup
Hwy 129 Roll$11.00
Spicy Tuna, avocado, topped with our spicy crab salad
Harumaki$5.00
Two piece Japanese vegetarian spring rolls
Yum Yum$0.50
Side Fried Rice$4.00
Yakisoba$15.00
Rebel Roll$11.00
Salmon, avocado, and cucumber topped with our tuna poke.
Fried Rice Bowl$10.00
marinated steak, shrimp, chicken or tofu
Pork Gyoza$8.00
See full menu

Location

305 Murphy Hwy, Suite D

Blairsville GA

Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Blairsville Restaurant Grits & Greens

No reviews yet

Meat and Two
Homemade, Southern Food
Family Meals
Breakfast and Lunch
Hours: 7am - 3pm, seven days a week for breakfast and lunch.
Dinner served Wed - Sunday from 4pm - 8pm.

Luckys Taqueria & Cantina

No reviews yet

Experience Blairsville's only authentic Mexican Taqueria & Cantina, featuring gourmet tacos, burritos, empanadas, and much more, using locally sourced ingredients.

Copeland Burgers

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Grinds N Glazes

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston