Texas Steele BBQ

BBQ

1060 King Ave • $$

Avg 5 (29 reviews)

Popular Items

White Oak Smoked Brisket$24.00
Each pound of Brisket comes with either four tortillas, four slices of bread, or a mix of both. Additional tortillas can be purchased in the "apps & sides" section of the menu.
Sliced Brisket$9.00
Two Meats$16.00
Double Helping of Brisket $3.00 Extra
Chopped Brisket$9.00
Pulled Pork$8.00
Naked or with one of our signature sauces
Five Cheese Mac & Cheese$4.00
Three Meats$18.00
Triple Helping of Brisket $6.00 Extra
Honey Glazed Cornbread Biscuit$1.00
One Meat$14.00
Smoked Pork Spare Ribs$23.00
White oak smoked spare ribs. You can buy by the bone, Half or Whole slab
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1060 King Ave

Columbus OH

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

