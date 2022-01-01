Go
Texas T-Bone Steakhouse

Steaks and Salads Done Right! Hand cut mesquite grilled steaks and our popular Create Your Own Salads.

1419 E. 11th Ave

Popular Items

Cheese Curds$8.99
Lightly breaded real Wisconsin Cheese Curds
Lonestar Cheeseburger$10.99
8oz. Ground steak burger Topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a Brioche Bun and your choice of cheese
6 Rolls$2.49
6oz. Sirloin$13.49
Grilled Chicken Create your own Salad$13.99
Includes 5 toppings, one cheese and one dressing
Loaded Cheese Fries$8.99
Crispy steak fries, smothered in monterrey jack and cheddar cheese, topped with bacon and green onions. Served with Ranch dressing
Chicken Fried Steak$14.99
Hand Cut and hand battered, Served with white cream gravy
12oz. Ribeye$23.99
10oz. Sirloin$17.49
Chicken Fried Chicken$14.99
Hand Cut and hand battered, Served with white cream gravy
Location

Hutchinson KS

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
