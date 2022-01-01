Go
Thai Signature

722 King Street • $$

Avg 4.7 (463 reviews)

Popular Items

Signature Fried Rice
Your choice of meat stir-fry with egg, tomato, onion, scallion
Pad Thai
"Traditional dish" Thin rice noodles, bean curd, egg, scallion, bean sprout, crushed peanut with our palm sugar tamarind sauce
Chicken Basil$15.00
Minced Chicken, onion, scallion, bell pepper with chili-garlic-basil sauce topped over jasmine rice and fried egg
Drunken Volcano
Fresh wide rice noodle, onion, scallion, bell pepper, sweet basil leaves, spicy-chili-garlic sauce
Fresh Summer Roll$8.00
Shrimp and fresh veggie wrapped with rice paper served with peanut dipping sauce
Green Curry
Traditional style green curry with coconut milk, mixed vegetables, bamboo shoot, eggplant, and basil leaves
Crispy Spring Roll$7.00
Fried veggie spring roll and served with sweet Carrot sauce
Pad See Ew
"Popular old style noodle dish" Fresh wide rice noodle, egg, broccoli, Chinese broccoli, in sweet brown soy sauce
Mango Sticky Rice$7.00
Panang Curry
Popular Thai peanut curry with coconut milk, basil and kaffir-limes leaves
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

722 King Street

Alexandria VA

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

