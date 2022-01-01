Go
Toast

The Barn In Sisters

The Barn in Sisters is a bar/food truck pod built to provide an experience that far surpasses the ordinary. We strive to serve unique products offered by curated individuals, families and companies with sustainability and organic practices that are at the heart of what they do.

171 East Main Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pepperoni$13.00
Tomato sauce, pepperoni, shredded mozzarella
Red Pie$12.00
Tomato sauce, Calabrian Chile, parmigiana, parsley, sea salt, olive oil
Quattro Formaggi$20.00
caramelized onions, mozzarella, blue cheese, taleggio, cascadia creamery cheese, garlic oil, Parmigiana, spinach, honey balsamic
Special Pepperoni$16.00
Tomato sauce, pepperoni, castelvetrano olives, mozzarella curd, caramelized onions, parsley, parmigiana
Pizza margherita$13.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella curd, extra virgin olive oil, basil, sea salt
Sausage and Pepper$16.00
Tomato sauce, hot Italian sausage, red onions, mam lil peppers, parmigiana, sea salt
The Brooklyn cheese$14.00
Red sauce, shredded mozzarella,fresh mozzarella, Parmigianino, extra virgin olive oil, sea salt
Cheese Pizza$10.00
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella
Vegan Pizza$18.00
Tomato sauce, red onions, castelvetrano olives, mushrooms, greens, balsamic reduction

Location

171 East Main Avenue

Sisters OR

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Wonderland Chicken Co.

No reviews yet

Nashville style hot chicken sandwiches and much more!

Ski Inn

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Martolli's Authentic Pizza

No reviews yet

Authentic Thin Crust Pizza Made With Only the Freshest ingredients.

Twisted Juniper Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston