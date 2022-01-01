Go
Toast

The Bindery

We believe busy lifestyles deserve culinary excellence, wether you seek a convenient take away meal or comfortable dining in an intimate atmosphere. That's why we draw inspiration from culinary artisans and food-makers around the world: home spun European bakeries, corner neighborhood markets, and lively eateries. The Bindery is the best of all of those.

1817 Central Street • $$

Avg 4.3 (1070 reviews)

Popular Items

Almond Croissant$8.00
Apple Hand Pie$5.00
Cookie$3.50
Reuben$19.00
pastami, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, russian dressing, rye
Ham & Cheddar$16.00
caramelized onion, frisee, honey mustard, sourdough
Walk in the Woods$13.00
scrambled eggs, mushrooms, spinach, potato, swiss cheese, crema
Turkey Club$20.00
Mimosa$10.00
Greens Salad (GF)$15.00
chipotle honey vinaigrette, carrot, feta, dates, pecans
Chai - Large$6.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1817 Central Street

Denver CO

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Maria Empanada - Riverview

No reviews yet

Artisan-made Argentinian empanadas. Zagat-ranked as "One of the 12 Hottest Bakeries in America."

Lea Jane's Hot Chicken

No reviews yet

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwiches and more.

Happy Camper

No reviews yet

We came to fill a pizza-void.
We also came to have a damn good time.
If you ask us, the experts, there's not a better combination of pizza, booze, vibes and happiness in the whole universe than what you'll get here. For god's sake, we've got a dining room that's filled with trailers. And trailers that are filled with stars. We'll be here and we can't wait 'til y'all are too.

Daughter Thai Kitchen and Bar

No reviews yet

Daughter Thai is a modern and sophisticated interpretation of traditional Thai cuisine made with market-fresh ingredients set in an elegant dining and date-night experience. Our menu features exotic dishes such as quail, lamb and frog legs, as well as mouth watering noodles and spicy soups. Our bar features specialty crafted cocktails, wine and beer.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston