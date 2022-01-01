Go
The Board and Brew

We're located at the corner of 33rd and Chestnut Streets, next to Barnes and Noble.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

3200 Chestnut St • $$

Avg 4.5 (95 reviews)

Popular Items

Roasted Vegetable Wrap$12.00
Cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, onion, garlic cloves and carrots dressed with basil, served with lettuce and roast tomato on a flour tortilla (cold)
London Fog$4.50
Egg and Cheese Sandwich$5.00
Two eggs, Swiss on an everything or plain bagel. Add bacon or sausage
Board and Brew Grilled Cheese$9.50
Traditional american cheese sandwich on sourdough
Black Bean Burger$13.00
Homemade black bean patty with avocado, arugula, red onion, tomato and orange-balsamic dressing on herbed ciabatta
Caesar Salad$9.00
With sliced avocado, shredded Parmesan, croutons and cherry tomato
French Fries$4.75
Full BnB Platter$11.00
Two eggs, two buttermilk pancakes, home fries and your choice of bacon or sausage patty
Pesto Chicken Sandwich$14.50
Grilled chicken with basil pesto, cherry wood smoked bacon, provolone, pickled onions, romaine and tomato on ciabatta
Latte$4.75
A double shot of espresso with 8-oz of steamed milk
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Delivery
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

3200 Chestnut St

Philadelphia PA

Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

High Street Provisions

No reviews yet

High Street Provisions is brought to you by the folks at High Street Philly and High Street Bakery, known for its acclaimed breads, pastas and pizzas. Open from Monday to Friday 9-4 pm.
We now carry breads weekly, every Tuesday.

The Fat Ham

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

PaperMill Fresh Asian Kitchen

No reviews yet

PaperMill Fresh Asian Kitchen - Spurritos, bowls and hoagies - made with love.

DK Sushi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

