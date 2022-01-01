Go
Open for carryout from 5pm - 9pm
Must be 21 or older to purchase alcohol. Please present proper ID upon pickup. Cocktails are served without ice for your home enjoyment. All alcohol purchases include one of our famous mini brownies.

2453 18th St. NW • $$

Popular Items

Lunch & Dinner Sides
The Diner Royale$15.50
Two Eggs Any Style, Bacon, Sausage or Chicken Sausage, with French Toast or Pancakes, Grits or Home Fries and Toast
Breakfast Burrito$12.95
Scrambled eggs with spicy chorizo, hash browns, scallions, and cheddar, wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with ranchero and sour cream
the Diner Classic$13.95
8oz Angus Beef Patty with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion on a Potato Bun with a side of Mayo and French Fries.
Diner Hash$12.95
Two Eggs Any Style and Corned Beef Hash with Toast
Hash Brown Bowl$12.95
Hash Browns with Sauteed Onions and Mushrooms, Bacon, Cheddar, Jalapenos and Two Eggs Any Style (GF)
Breakfast Sides
Two Eggs Any Style$12.50
Two Eggs Any Style, Bacon, Sausage or Chicken Sausage, Homefries or Grits, Choice of Toast.
the Cowboy Burger$14.95
8oz Angus Beef Patty with Pepper Jack, Bacon, Fried Onion Ring and BBQ Sauce (Lettuce, Tomato and Onion)
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Fried Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Basil Aioli on a Potato Bun with Fries
2453 18th St. NW

Washington DC

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
