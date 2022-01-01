Go
The Farm of Beverly Hills

The Farm’s location on North Beverly Drive is a local landmark for both residents and visitors from around the world. Just steps away from Rodeo Drive, The Farm is in the center of one of the busiest shopping districts in Southern California. Guests enjoy people watching while dining on the patio or in our comfortable, yet refined dining room. Come enjoy a range of classic dishes and new favorites at one of the best restaurants in Beverly Hills.

SALADS • SANDWICHES

439 N Beverly Dr • $$

Avg 3.9 (1807 reviews)

Popular Items

Turkey Chili Bowl$11.50
Iced Coffee$4.00
Mocha Single$5.50
Brownie$3.75
Omelet$16.75
Choice of 4 items from below. Served with choice of Potatoes or Organic Greens - Substitute Berries 2 Substitute Egg Whites 2
Salmon Grain Bowl$23.50
Vanilla Latte Single$5.50
Kids Grilled Cheese$9.50
One Egg$2.25
Croissant$3.75
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Drive-Thru
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

439 N Beverly Dr

Beverly Hills CA

Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

