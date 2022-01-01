The Grill from Ipanema
Come in and enjoy!
SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
2313 1st Ave • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2313 1st Ave
Seattle WA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Lava Lounge - Belltown
Come in and enjoy!
Rob Roy
Open for regular hours and services! Stop in and see us!