The Grill from Ipanema

2.5LBS OF ASSORTED CUTS OF BEEF SUCH AS, 12oz COULOTTE SIRLOIN (PICANHA), 12oz TOP SIRLOIN WITH GARLIC (ALCATRA COM ALHO), 6oz BAVETTE SIRLOIN FLAP(FRALDINHA), 10oz PEPPERED STEAK (TOP SIRLOIN WITH BLACK PEPPER). ALL GRILLED ON A OPEN FIRE BRAZILIAN CHARCOAL GRILL.

COMES WITH 2oz OF EACH, FAROFA, RIO SAUCE AND CHIMICHURRI ON THE SIDE PER ORDER.

