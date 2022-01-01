Go
Toast

The Grill from Ipanema

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

2313 1st Ave • $$$

Avg 4.4 (3675 reviews)

Popular Items

BEEF SPECIAL MEAT PLATTER$54.00
2.5LBS OF ASSORTED CUTS OF BEEF SUCH AS, 12oz COULOTTE SIRLOIN (PICANHA), 12oz TOP SIRLOIN WITH GARLIC (ALCATRA COM ALHO), 6oz BAVETTE SIRLOIN FLAP(FRALDINHA), 10oz PEPPERED STEAK (TOP SIRLOIN WITH BLACK PEPPER). ALL GRILLED ON A OPEN FIRE BRAZILIAN CHARCOAL GRILL.
COMES WITH 2oz OF EACH, FAROFA, RIO SAUCE AND CHIMICHURRI ON THE SIDE PER ORDER.
GARLIC PARSLEY FRIES$4.00
MIXED GRILLED MEAT PLATTER$30.00
Includes the following;
6oz Picanha (Coulotte Sirloin),
6oz Garlic Steak,
6oz Fraldinha (Flap Meat),
6oz Parmesan Pork Loin,
1ea Brazilian Sausage,
12oz Passion Fruit Chicken Wings,

**Please choose the minimum of 3 sides in order to complete your order**
GUARANA (Brazilian soda) CANNED$4.00
LOADED POTATO SALAD$4.00
BLACK BEANS W/ PORK$4.00
BRAZILIAN RICE$4.00
CAESAR SALAD$5.00
MIXED GRILLED MEAT PLATTER$39.00
ASSORTED 2.5 LBS OF 6oz COULOTTE SIRLOIN (PICANHA), 6oz GARLIC STEAK, 6oz FLAP MEAT, 6oz PARMESAN PORK LOIN, 12oz PASSION FRUIT CHICKEN AND A BRAZILIAN PORK SAUSAGE (AUTHENTIC LINGUICA) ALL GRILLED ON A OPEN FIRE BRAZILIAN CHARCOAL GRILL.
COMES WITH 2oz OF EACH, FAROFA, RIO SAUCE AND CHIMICHURRI ON THE SIDE PER ORDER.
CHIMICHURRI$3.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Romantic
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

Location

2313 1st Ave

Seattle WA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

List Restaurant

No reviews yet

Lava Lounge - Belltown

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tavolata - Belltown

No reviews yet

 

Rob Roy

No reviews yet

Open for regular hours and services! Stop in and see us!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston