Go
THB image
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

THB

Open today 5:45 AM - 9:15 PM

review star

No reviews yet

4377 East Baseline Road

Phoenix, AZ 85042

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday5:45 am - 9:15 pm
Monday5:45 am - 9:15 pm
Tuesday5:45 am - 9:15 pm
Wednesday5:45 am - 9:15 pm
Thursday5:45 am - 9:15 pm
Friday5:45 am - 9:15 pm
Saturday5:45 am - 9:15 pm

Location

4377 East Baseline Road, Phoenix AZ 85042

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

UAT Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Urban Bricks

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

(Previous Account - Do not use) Urban Bricks

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Experiment at JRB

No reviews yet

Coffee, Pastries, Breakfast and Lunch

THB

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston