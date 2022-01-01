Go
  • d'lite Healthy On The Go

Popular Items

Vegan Buzz$4.75
It’s our famous d’Breakfast Buzz but with Vegan protein and Almond Milk substituted
d'Breakfast Buzz$4.25
The drink that made us famous! 3 shots of Cold Brew Espresso, Chocolate Protein and Vitamin mix, Nonfat Milk, Peanut Butter and Banana blended with ice.
AZ Burro$8.00
Smoked Turkey, Avocado, 2 Scrambled Egg Whites, Potato, Tomato & Feta Cheese, wrapped in a Sundried Tomato Tortilla.
California Club$9.00
Our Most Popular Item! 2 (Hard) Fried Eggs, Bacon, Smoked Turkey, Tomato, Avocado, Pepper Jack Cheese, Cream Cheese, Pesto. Served on an Artisan Ciabatta Bread.
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$5.00
So simple yet so good! 2 (Hard) Fried Eggs and White Cheddar Cheese on a lightly buttered Plain Bialy. Bulk it up and add Protiens or Veggies!
Turkey Club$8.50
Smoked Turkey, Bacon, White Chedder Cheese, Avocado, Tomato & lite honey mustard served on toasted Whole Wheat.
Humanitarian$7.00
Our most Vegan friendly option and a Staff Favorite! House made Hummus, Quinoa, Broccoli, Tomato, Cucumber & Pepperoncini, wrapped in a warm Sundried Tomato Tortilla.
Mix it up and add CHIX Supreme or VEG Supreme :)
Chix Supreme - Adds chicken, feta, pesto
Veg Supreme - Adds avocado, feta, pesto
Protein Shake$3.50
Nonfat Milk, Chocolate Protein blend, Banana, and Chocolate Sauce blended with ice
Traditional Burrito$5.75
2 Scrambled Eggs, Shredded Mild Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese Blend & Potato wrapped in a Wheat Tortilla. Add Proteins to bulk it up!
Croissant Sandwich$7.00
2 (Hard) Fried Eggs, Bacon, Tomato with a Pesto drizzle served on a warm Croissant.
Location

125 E Southern Ave #101

Tempe AZ

Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
