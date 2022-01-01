Crêpe Bar, located in Tempe, has brought some of the best and most creative, fast-casual, from scratch cooking into the Phoenix area for over a decade. We’ve developed an entire breakfast and lunch menu devoted to crêpes using seasonal and high quality ingredients.

Always thankful for the excitement and the passion our community shares with us.

Thank you. We look forward to serving you.



SALADS • CREPES

7520 S Rural Rd • $$