Crêpe Bar
Crêpe Bar, located in Tempe, has brought some of the best and most creative, fast-casual, from scratch cooking into the Phoenix area for over a decade. We’ve developed an entire breakfast and lunch menu devoted to crêpes using seasonal and high quality ingredients.
Always thankful for the excitement and the passion our community shares with us.
Thank you. We look forward to serving you.
SALADS • CREPES
7520 S Rural Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
7520 S Rural Rd
Tempe AZ
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Postino South Tempe
Come in and enjoy!
DO NOT USE
Come in and enjoy!
Jamba
Life Better Blended
Philly's on Elliot
Come in and enjoy!