Crêpe Bar

Crêpe Bar, located in Tempe, has brought some of the best and most creative, fast-casual, from scratch cooking into the Phoenix area for over a decade. We’ve developed an entire breakfast and lunch menu devoted to crêpes using seasonal and high quality ingredients.
Always thankful for the excitement and the passion our community shares with us.
Thank you. We look forward to serving you.

SALADS • CREPES

7520 S Rural Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (3786 reviews)

Popular Items

Vanilla Bean Custard$10.00
Marinated Strawberries, Salted Caramel, Candied Spanish Peanuts
Sautéed Kale & Arugula Pesto$10.50
Roasted Squash, Chili Cheese - comes with House Side Salad
Jamaican jerk$12.00
Pork Sausage, Fontina, Potato Brava, Mixed Greens
Fried Brava Potatoes$5.00
Burrito Adobo Crêpe$11.50
Pork Chorizo, Peppered Cheesy Eggs, Black Beans, Ancho Salsa, Avocado, Cotija
Latte$4.50
Grand Prix$13.00
Coffee Crêpe, Crispy Pork belly, Espresso Maple, Chili Aioli, Egg up
Second Time$11.00
Nutella, Banana Brûlée, Strawberries
Creamy Avocado & Jammy Egg$8.00
Mixed seasonal greens
Lemon & Strawberries$11.00
Vanilla Bean Crêpe, Hibiscus Dressed Strawberries
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

7520 S Rural Rd

Tempe AZ

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 1:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 1:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
