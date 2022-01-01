Go
Jardín Cafe

Healthy Eatery & Wine

90 east Main Street, unit E

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Taco Bowl$12.99
Tofu taco meat, brown rice, avocado, bell peppers, corn, cheddar, black bean, vegan sour cream & vegan chipotle mayo
Lover Boy$11.00
Strawberry / Beets / Pineapple / Pear / Fennel
Poblano Bowl$12.99
Vegan Carnitas, poblano mole sauce, sesame seeds, black beans, red onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, corn & avocado
Jardín Salad$10.99
Baby arugula, baby spinach, GF fried goat cheese, pomegranate, granny smith apples, pecans, sweet potato, quinoa & balsamic glaze.
The Greek Salad$11.99
Romaine, heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, bell peppers, pepperoncini, olives, feta, olive oil & red wine vinaigrette
Detox$5.00
Ginger / Lemon
Build Your Own Wraps$9.95
Build Your Own Salad$9.95
Burrata & Greens$14.99
Baby arugula, roasted red peppers, heirloom tomatoes, basil pesto, burrata & balsamic glaze
Chipotle Chicken Pizza$17.00
Chipotle sauce, sharp cheddar, mozzarella, roasted chicken, black beans, baby spinach, cherry tomatoes, red onion, radish & chipotle crema.
Location

Patchogue NY

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
