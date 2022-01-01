Go
The Kitchen

Order from The Kitchen's modern American menu, all for curbside pick up and delivery, daily 5-9:30pm.

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

155 N Glenwood • $$

Avg 4.5 (2265 reviews)

Popular Items

Duck Stir Fry$40.00
peanuts, rice noodles, fish sauce, carrots, jalapeno
Idaho Trout$37.00
charred poblano emulsion, roasted fennel, caramelized sweet potato, chicharrones
Romaine$14.00
thai vinaigrette, anchovy, parmesan, sesame crunch
Beet$14.00
whipped tofu, sesame, hazelnut, fennel jam, watercress
Ahi Tuna$21.00
pickled onion, scallion tofu, poblano, pepitas, cilantro, masa chips
Beef Short Rib$42.00
hot and sour wagyu broth, buckwheat noodles, napa cabbage, carrot, pickled sunchoke, radish, shaved onion
Burger$22.00
all natural beef, pork belly, white cheddar, pickled red onion, bibb lettuce, garlic aioli, brioche bun, bbq spiced fries
Pork Belly Fried Rice$18.00
carolina gold rice, soft egg, sesame crunch, fresh herbs
Tempura Shrimp$18.00
tempura fried, spicy aioli, cabbage, toasted sesame seeds, scallions
Pan Roasted Chicken$40.00
charred cauliflower, pickled pear, sunchoke cream
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Romantic
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

155 N Glenwood

Jackson WY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
