The Meteor

A top-shelf coffee bar and cafe offering signature baked goods, inspired food, and drinks for a hot climate.

PIZZA

2110 South Congress Ave. • $$

Avg 4.3 (235 reviews)

Popular Items

Plain Jane
red sauce, fresh mozzarella, brick mozzarella
Potato, Egg, Cheese Taco$4.00
Bacon, Egg, Cheese Taco$4.00
Latte$5.00
Shawarma Bowl$12.00
curried cabbage slaw, rice, lemon garlic tahini sauce, pickled peppers
The Meteor Caesar$13.00
romaine, lemon basil parm crisps, sourdough croutons, egg
add chicken +5
Bean, Potato, Romesco Taco$4.00
The Meteor Logical Bowl$13.00
tender greens, rice, avocado, carrot, tahini sauce
add chicken +5
The Meteor Burger$14.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Bike Parking
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2110 South Congress Ave.

Austin TX

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

