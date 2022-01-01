Go
The Naughty Greek University

Authentic Greek Athenian Street Food. Come in and enjoy!

2400 University Ave W • $$

Avg 4.6 (2211 reviews)

Popular Items

1/2 lb Grilled Lamb Chops$20.00
1/2lb. Grilled Lamb Chops (4 chops)
1/4 lb Beef Souvlaki$6.00
Beef Souvlaki, a la Carte (One Skewer)
Real Greek Feta Deli 10 oz$10.00
Pita Bread Deli Pack of 10$6.00
Kontos Brand
Coke Can 12oz$2.00
Simply Tzatziki$5.00
Strained Greek yogurt, garlic and cucumber, refreshing and complementary to all meats and vegetable plates. Served with warm seasoned pita.
Sassy Cheese Spread Deli 8 oz$6.69
Salacious Eggplant Spread Deli 8 oz$6.69
San Pellegrino Blood Orange$3.00
Sprite Can 12oz$2.00
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2400 University Ave W

St. Paul MN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
