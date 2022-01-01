Go
The Pharmacy Burger Parlor and Beer Garden

Nashville's "Wurst" Burger Joint!
Burgers (vegetarian), Bratwursts, exclusive Beers, Milkshakes

731 McFerrin Avenue

Popular Items

Black Bean Burger$12.00
house-made vegetarian black bean patty, first 3 toppings included
Milkshake$5.00
Our hand-spun milkshakes, made the old fashioned way. Choose vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry.
Pharmacy Burger$11.00
Yellow Cheddar, iceburg lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, yellow mustard
Chipotle Smash Burger$12.00
Kids Cheeseburger$6.00
White Oak BBQ Burger$14.00
House-made Coco-Cola BBQ sauce, smoked bbq onions, provolone, Gifford's bacon, crispy onion straws, pickle
Farm Burger$14.00
Gifford's bacon, country ham, farm egg, maple mustard
Falafel$12.00
house-made vegetarian chickpea patty, yogurt raita, goat cheese, tomato, onion
Cheeseburger$13.00
Yellow Cheddar, Swiss, Muenster, tomato, roasted garlic aioli
Stroganoff Burger$13.00
mushroom stroganoff bechamel, sour cream, caramelized onions, swiss cheese
Nashville TN

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
