Go
Toast

The Place 2 Be

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES

5 Constitution Plaza • $$

Avg 4 (206 reviews)

Popular Items

Home Fries$3.99
Eggs Any Style$8.00
served with choice of home fries or a cup of fruit and choice of toast
The Morning Rooster$17.00
golden jumbo belgian waffle, topped with our famous bone in finger lickin’ southern fried chicken to make a sweet & savory breakfast masterpiece
Bacon$4.99
Chicken Tenders$8.00
Two Eggs$3.99
Breakfast Sandwich$7.00
Get it your way: choice of cheese, protein, veggies & side.
Jumbo Belgian Waffle$9.00
Some things are better... jumbo
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.00
served with choice of french fries or a garden salad
Latte
Rich Shots of Perkatory Coffee Espresso with Steamed Milk & topped with a thin layer of foamed milk
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

5 Constitution Plaza

Hartford CT

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ranch House Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

City Steam Brewery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy upscale casual cuisine with a brewery atmosphere! Open 7 days a week.

Spice Venue

No reviews yet

Indo American Restaurant and Bar Come in and enjoy!

Dhaba Wala Indian Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston