The Red Door | BAR by Red Door

THE RED DOOR |
We believe 'sustainable food' goes far beyond the plate. It's a collaborative network, built on principles that further the ecological, and economic values shared by the commonwealth.
The Red Door is guided by the principles of this system. We are committed to enhancing the quality of life for farmers, the community and society as a whole. This is our promise to our 'region', and why we can say "if it’s not from our farm, it’s from a small farm" – to your table.

741 W Washington St • $$

Avg 4.7 (4368 reviews)

Popular Items

Seared Scallops$42.00
Cauliflower puree, carrots, squash, red onion, turnips, thyme, pesto, bacon, gluten friendly
Brussels & Bacon$16.00
Roasted sprouts, pistachios, caramelized onion, gluten friendly
Beets and Burrata Cheese$18.00
Roasted beets, burrata cheese, balsamic syrup, basil olive oil, gluten friendly
Veal Meatball$18.00
Tomato port wine, sage, gluten friendly
Pappardelle$25.00
Slow braised red wine meat ragu
Orecchiette$25.00
Sausage, mushroom, pearl onion, brandy cream
Lobster Ravioli$35.00
Arugula Salad$16.00
Pear, candied pecan, gorgonzola cheese, cashew dressing
Short Ribs$42.00
Bourbon BBQ, caramelized onion, polenta, gluten friendly
Lasagna$25.00
Bolognese style
Casual
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

741 W Washington St

San Diego CA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
