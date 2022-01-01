Go
Toast

The Roost

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SUSHI • HAMBURGERS

1401 Pennsylvania Ave SE • $$

Avg 4.8 (96 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1401 Pennsylvania Ave SE

Washington DC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Roost

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Paraíso

No reviews yet

Creative cuisine inspired by the streets and home kitchens of Mexico.

Cameo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tortuga Caribbean Bar & Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston