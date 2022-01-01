Go
Ruby Slipper Cafe

The original Ruby Slipper Cafe opened in May 2008 in Mid-City New Orleans. Our founders were driven by a deep desire to help revitalize their neighborhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.
We were founded in New Orleans, Louisiana in 2008. We have grown to six locations in New Orleans in addition to Metairie, La; Baton Rouge, La; Mobile, Al; Orange Beach, Al & Pensacola, Fl.

SANDWICHES

2802 Magazine St. • $$

Avg 4.3 (1087 reviews)

Popular Items

Sweet Heat Chicken & French Toast Bites$14.50
Fried chicken and fresh strawberries tossed in a Mike's Hot Honey glaze over French toast bites
Classic Buttermilk Pancakes$10.00
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes topped with a scoop of cane syrup butter, served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice
Migas$12.00
A Tex-mex scramble with pico de gallo, pepperjack cheese & chorizo sausage, over crispy tortilla strips, served with chipotle sour cream, pico de gallo and avocado.
Buttermilk Biscuit$2.00
Housemade buttermilk biscuit served with cane syrup butter
Southern Breakfast$11.50
Two eggs any style, stone ground grits, applewood-smoked bacon, buttermilk biscuit and a fried green tomato
Eggs A La Carte$2.00
One egg any style
French Truck Iced Coffee$4.00
Cold Brewed French Truck Iced Coffee - Choose your style:
NOLA-Style: with Milk & Cream;
Creamy Vanilla: with vanilla syrup, Milk & Cream, topped with whipped cream and nutmeg;
Black: no milk;
Sub Almond Milk: with almond milk
Breakfast Sandwich$10.00
NY Style Breakfast Sandwich with choice of meat, cheese and egg served on a Brioche Bun with choice of side
Brioche French Toast$10.00
Buttery brioche bread dipped in spiced custard & grilled, finished with powdered sugar. Served with Applewood-Smoked Bacon
Biscuits & Gravy$12.50
Two buttermilk biscuits covered in Swaggerty's Country Sausage gravy, served with two eggs any style, fried green tomato, and applewood-smoked bacon
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

2802 Magazine St.

New Orleans LA

Sunday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
