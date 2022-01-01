The Smoking Goat
The Smoking Goat is a warm and inviting restaurant that will provide a memorable experience for you and your loved ones.
3408 30th Street
Popular Items
Location
3408 30th Street
San Diego CA
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Cori Trattoria Pastificio
A Genuine Italian Trattoria, located in the Heart of North Park San Diego.
One Door North
One Door North is an ode to the outdoors with chef-driven food, craft cocktails and a friendly staff! Enjoy our outdoor dining space.
Pete’s Seafood and Sandwich
New England style seafood and east coast sandwiches!
Bluefoot Bar
Come in and enjoy!