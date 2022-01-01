Go
The Smoking Goat

The Smoking Goat is a warm and inviting restaurant that will provide a memorable experience for you and your loved ones.

3408 30th Street

Popular Items

Macaroni & Cheese$11.00
yellow & white cheddar
Duckfat Truffle Fries$12.00
pecorino romano, mustard aioli
12 Oz New York$44.00
duckfat truffle fries, red wine bordelaise sauce
Wild Mushroom Linguine$25.00
Shiitake, beach & oyster mushrooms, fresh linguine, roasted garlic, shaved truffle cheese
Roasted Cauliflower$16.00
Organic Vegetable du Jour$11.00
changes daily
Duck$34.00
Roasted 1/2 Chicken$30.00
potato puree, vegetable melange, herbed jus
PT. Reyes Blue$10.00
French Wedge$12.00
pistachio, apples, cranberries, gorgonzola, honey balsamic vinaigrette
3408 30th Street

San Diego CA

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
