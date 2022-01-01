Go
The Village Kitchen

The Village Kitchen, located in the heart of Huron Village, Cambridge. Bringing the best of home cooked foods from around the Mediterranean to you. Welcome to our kitchen.

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

359 Huron Ave • $

Avg 4.5 (24 reviews)

Popular Items

Garlic Bread$3.25
Toasted garlic, herbs, olive oil with a touch of cheese
il Buongustaio$15.95
Penne, housemade breaded chicken breast and broccoli in a light pink sauce.
Melanzane Parmigiana$10.95
Caesar$8.95
Classic Caesar of romaine heart, parmesean, and toasted croutons tossed in our housemade Caesar dressing
Lg Pepperoni$17.95
Pasta del Mare$20.95
Linguini with chef's choice of seafood, choose garlic & oil, arrabiata, or tomato sauce
Pasta con Pesto$12.95
Choose penne, gnocchi, or tortellini in our house pesto sauce
Lamb Kabob Salad$15.95
Grilled eggplant, goat cheese, and tender lamb top our fresh garden salad
Lg Cheese$14.95
Traditional Cheese Pizza
Brownies$2.50
A family recipe made special for you.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Seating
Bike Parking
Parking
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

359 Huron Ave

Cambridge MA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
