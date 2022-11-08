Stoked Pizza Company- Cambridge
1611 Massachusetts Ave.
Cambridge, MA 02138
Appetizers & Salads
Stoked Salad
heirloom lettuce, cucumber, carrot, peruvian pepper, warm cheddar and chive crouton
Greek Salad (gf)
heirloom lettuce, bulgarian feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, pickled red onion, kalamata olives (may contain pits) (kitchen not celiac friendly)
Roasted Pear Salad
*CONTAINS NUTS* baby arugula, pickled red onion, maple cashew crumble, panko crusted goat cheese.
*Shrimp with Vodka Sauce
ricotta gnocchi, red peppers, pesto splash (contains nuts)
Jalapeno Popper Fries With Bacon
waffle fries with a side of aged cheddar, cream cheese, & jalapeno queso. sides of ranch & jalapeño coulis
Jalapeno Popper Fries
waffle fries with a side of aged cheddar, cream cheese, & jalapeno queso. sides of ranch & jalapeño coulis
General Tso Wings (gf)
an asian classic with a medium spice level. served with sesame local cucumber salad. (kitchen not celiac friendly)
Buffalo Wings (gf)
jumbo chicken wings with carrot sticks and house made buttermilk ranch. (kitchen not celiac friendly)
Carolina BBQ Wings (gf)
a sweet and tangy whole grain mustard sauce. This is our mildest wing. (kitchen not celiac friendly)
Meatballs And Marinara
light and tender meatballs made with roasted veggies, salami milano, chopped flat iron, brisket, and short rib from pat lefreida meats (meatballs contain gluten and dairy)
Crispy Cheese Ravioli
bite size pasta pillows stuffed with a blend of italian cheeses. marinara sauce on the side for dipping
Sautéed Brussels Sprouts with Bacon (gf)
miso maple glaze, crispy shallot. (kitchen is not celiac friendly)
Sautéed Brussels Sprouts (gf)
maple miso glaze, crispy shallot. (kitchen is not celiac safe)
*Sauteed Broccoli (gf)
*CONTAINS NUTS*. roasted red pepper romesco sauce
Buffalo Cauliflower Bites
battered cauliflower tossed with our house made buffalo wing sauce. carrot sticks and ranch.
Carolina BBQ Cauliflower Bites
battered cauliflower tossed in our sweet mustard based bbq sauce with carrot sticks and ranch for dipping.
General Tso's Cauliflower Bites
battered cauliflower tossed in a classic asian sauce made with fresh squeezed orange juice, ginger, and garlic. sesame local cucumber salad
Chicken Tenders and Fries
Pizzas (no 1/2 and 1/2)
Cheese (12 inch)
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, aged mozzarella, pecorino romano.
Margherita (12 inch)
light cheese, tomato sauce, basil oil, basil, pecorino romano
Pepperoni (12 inch)
diced artisan pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella. (this pizza is great with Mike’s hot honey – if added)
Veggie (12 inch)
tomato sauce, green peppers, local mushrooms, caramelized onion, mozzarella, pecorino romano.
Porky (12 inch)
applewood smoked bacon, pepperoni, italian sausage, tomato sauce, mozzarella. (we love this pizza with bbq sauce instead of tomato sauce! - please specify)
Meatball & Ricotta (12 inch)
tomato sauce, basil infused olive oil, mozzarella, pecorino romano ricotta, meatballs (contain gluten and dairy)
Vegetarian Meatball & Ricotta (12 inch)
tomato sauce, basil infused olive oil, mozzarella, pecorino romano ricotta, veggie meatballs (contain gluten)
Sausage & Onion (12 inch)
italian sausage, caramelized onion, tomato sauce, mozzarella, pecorino romano.
New York White (12 inch)
garlic, ricotta, fresh mozzarella, aged mozzarella, pecorino, oregano, black pepper
Cheeseburger Pizza (12 inch)
angus beef sautéed with sweet onion, secret cheese blend, stoked sauce, garlicky tomatoes, pickles
Vegetarian Cheeseburger Pizza (12 inch)
impossible burger, secret cheese blend, stoked sauce, garlicky tomato, pickles
BBQ Chicken & Bacon (12 inch)
chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, bbq sauce, mozzarella.
Honey Bacon Bianca (12 inch)
bacon, ricotta, garlic, green peppers, mozzarella, mike's hot honey.
Mushroom & Onion (12 inch)
local cremini mushrooms, caramelized onion, fresh and aged mozzarella, pecorino romano, porcini oil drizzle, chives (no tomato sauce)
Buffalo Chicken (12 inch)
buttermilk ranch, mozzarella, gorgonzola
Buffalo Spinach & Mushroom (12 inch)
buttermilk ranch, mozzarella, gorgonzola
Vegan Menu
Vegan General Tso's Cauliflower Bites
crispy cauliflower tossed in our favorite asian sauce, sesame cucumber side. extra spicy available
Vegan Buffalo Cauliflower Bites
crispy caulflower tossed in vegan buffalo sauce with a side of vegan ranch and carrot sticks. Extra spicy available
*Sauteed Broccoli (gf)
*CONTAINS NUTS*. roasted red pepper romesco sauce
Sauteed Brussels Sprouts (gf)
vermont maple glaze, crispy shallot.
Vegan Meatballs & Marinara
made with squash, mushrooms, legumes, ancient grains and fresh milled spices then topped with marinara sauce and basil oil. (contain gluten)
Quart Of Vegan Chili
cold, ready for freezing or reheating throughout the week. No meat substitutes here, just lots of yummy veggies, beans, and barley with hatch chilis and spices!
Vegan Chili & Chips
no meat substitutes here, just lots of yummy veggies, beans, barley, and spices with warm tortilla chips for dipping
*Aloha Fries
*CONTAINS NUTS* fries and a side of vegan chili topped with cashew queso and fresh pineapple salsa
Fries With Chipotle Aioli
from our dedicated vegan fryer with a spicy vegan sauce
*Vegan Roasted Pear Salad
*CONTAINS NUTS* baby arugula, pickled red onion, maple cashew crumble. (kitchen not celiac safe)
Vegan Greek Salad (gf)
heirloom lettuce, kalamata olives, tomato, cucumber, green pepper, pickled red onion. (kitchen not celiac safe)
Vegan Stoked Salad (gf)
heirloom lettuce, peruvian peppers, carrot, cucumber, white balsamic vinaigrette. (kitchen not celiac safe)
Vegan Margherita Pizza (12 inch)
tomato sauce, vegan mozzarella, fresh basil, & garlic oil.
Stoked Marinara Pizza (12 inch)
tomato sauce, fresh basil, fresh tomato, garlic oil, (no vegan cheese)
Vegan Veggie Pizza (12 inch)
local cremini mushrooms, caramelized onion, green peppers, tomato sauce, vegan mozzarella.
Vegan Pepperoni Pizza (12 inch)
tomato sauce, vegan mozzarella, garlic infused olive oil, vegan pepperoni
Vegan Meatball Pizza (12 inch)
tomato sauce, basil oil, vegan mozzarella, & vegan meatballs (contain gluten)
Chipotle Veggie Pizza (12 inch)
smokey vegan chipotle aioli, baby spinach, garlicky tomatoes, local cremini mushrooms, caramelized onion, sea salt (no vegan cheese)
Vegan Mushroom And Onion Pizza (12 inch)
cremini mushroom, caramelized onion, vegan mozzarella, porcini oil, & chives
The Impossible Vegan Cheeseburger Pizza (12 inch)
"impossible burger", vegan mozzarella, garlicky tomato, vegan chipotle aioli, & pickles.
Maple Bianca Pizza (12 inch)
vegan mozzarella, vegan pepperoni (contains gluten), green peppers, fresh garlic, Vermont maple syrup, Calabrian chili oil
Dessert
Soft Drinks
Acqua Panna Water (large bottle)
Bottled Water
Can of Diet Coke
Mexican Coke (cane sugar)
Mexican Orange Fanta (cane sugar)
S.Pellegrino Bottle Large
Yacht Club Grapefruit Soda (cane sugar)
Little Rhodey's finest.
Yacht Club Root Beer (cane sugar)
Little Rhodey's finest.
Sides, Sauces & Dressings
side Fries
(contains gluten)
side grilled chicken
side Chicken Tenders
side Chipotle Aioli
side Carolina BBQ sauce
side General Tso's sauce
side Buffalo sauce
side Vegan Buffalo Sauce
side Blue Cheese Dressing
side Habanero Puree (crazy spicy!)
Side Pineapple Salsa (great on pizza)
side Marinara sauce
side Pizza sauce
side BBQ sauce
side Stoked Sauce
side Hot Honey
side Ranch Dressing
side Vegan Ranch
side White Balsamic Dressing
Ranch Dressing Quart
White Balsamic Dressing Quart
Marinara Sauce Quart (cold)
side Peruvian Peppers
Trays
Buffalo Wings Tray (25 wings)
with house made buttermilk ranch, carrot sticks
Buffalo Wings Tray (50 wings)
with house made buttermilk ranch, carrot sticks
General Tso's Wings Tray (25 wings)
served with sesame cucumber salad
General Tso's Wings Tray (50 wings)
served with sesame cucumber salad
Carolina BBQ Wings Tray (25 wings)
with carrot sticks and house made buttermilk ranch
Carolina BBQ Wings Tray (50 wings)
with carrot sticks and house made buttermilk ranch
Buffalo Cauliflower Bites Tray (5 orders)
cauliflower tossed with our house made buffalo wing sauce. carrot sticks and ranch
Buffalo Cauliflower Bites Tray (10 orders)
battered cauliflower tossed with our house made buffalo wing sauce. carrot sticks and ranch
General Tso's Cauliflower Bites Tray (5 orders)
cauliflower tossed in a classic asian sauce. served with sesame cucumber salad
General Tso's Cauliflower Bites Tray (10 orders)
battered cauliflower tossed in a classic asian sauce. served with sesame cucumber salad
Carolina BBQ Cauliflower Bites Tray (5 orders)
cauliflower tossed in our sweet mustard based bbq sauce. carrot sticks and ranch for dipping
Carolina BBQ Cauliflower Bites Tray (10 orders)
battered cauliflower tossed in our sweet mustard based bbq sauce. carrot sticks and ranch for dipping
Half Tray of Meatballs and Marinara Sauce (20 meatballs)
light and tender meatballs made with pineland farms beef, salami milano, parmigiano-reggiano, and roasted vegetables.
Full Tray of Meatballs and Marinara Sauce (40 meatballs)
light and tender meatballs made with pineland farms beef, salami milano, parmigiano-reggiano, and roasted vegetables.
Half Tray Stoked Salad (4 orders)
cucumber, carrot, peruvian pepper, warm cheddar and chive crouton
Full Tray Stoked Salad (8 orders)
cucumber, carrot, peruvian pepper, warm cheddar and chive crouton
Half Tray Greek Salad (4 orders)
heirloom lettuce, bulgarian feta, kalamata olive, tomato, cucumber, green pepper, pickled red onion
Full Tray Greek Salad (8 orders)
heirloom lettuce, bulgarian feta, kalamata olives, tomatoes, cucumber, green pepper, pickled red onion
Half Tray Pear & Arugula Salad (4 orders)
arugula, roasted pear, pickled red onion, goat cheese balls, maple cashew crumble
Full Tray Pear & Arugula Salad (8 orders)
arugula, roasted pear, pickled red onion, goat cheese balls, maple cashew crumble
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1611 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge, MA 02138