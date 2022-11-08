Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Salad
Bars & Lounges

Stoked Pizza Company- Cambridge

review star

No reviews yet

1611 Massachusetts Ave.

Cambridge, MA 02138

Popular Items

Cheese (12 inch)
Pepperoni (12 inch)
Margherita (12 inch)

Appetizers & Salads

Stoked Salad

$13.00

heirloom lettuce, cucumber, carrot, peruvian pepper, warm cheddar and chive crouton

Greek Salad (gf)

$13.00

heirloom lettuce, bulgarian feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, pickled red onion, kalamata olives (may contain pits) (kitchen not celiac friendly)

Roasted Pear Salad

$13.00

*CONTAINS NUTS* baby arugula, pickled red onion, maple cashew crumble, panko crusted goat cheese.

*Shrimp with Vodka Sauce

$14.00

ricotta gnocchi, red peppers, pesto splash (contains nuts)

Jalapeno Popper Fries With Bacon

$12.00

waffle fries with a side of aged cheddar, cream cheese, & jalapeno queso. sides of ranch & jalapeño coulis

Jalapeno Popper Fries

$10.00

waffle fries with a side of aged cheddar, cream cheese, & jalapeno queso. sides of ranch & jalapeño coulis

General Tso Wings (gf)

$13.00

an asian classic with a medium spice level. served with sesame local cucumber salad. (kitchen not celiac friendly)

Buffalo Wings (gf)

$13.00

jumbo chicken wings with carrot sticks and house made buttermilk ranch. (kitchen not celiac friendly)

Carolina BBQ Wings (gf)

$13.00

a sweet and tangy whole grain mustard sauce. This is our mildest wing. (kitchen not celiac friendly)

Meatballs And Marinara

$13.00

light and tender meatballs made with roasted veggies, salami milano, chopped flat iron, brisket, and short rib from pat lefreida meats (meatballs contain gluten and dairy)

Crispy Cheese Ravioli

$11.00

bite size pasta pillows stuffed with a blend of italian cheeses. marinara sauce on the side for dipping

Sautéed Brussels Sprouts with Bacon (gf)

$12.00

miso maple glaze, crispy shallot. (kitchen is not celiac friendly)

Sautéed Brussels Sprouts (gf)

$11.00

maple miso glaze, crispy shallot. (kitchen is not celiac safe)

*Sauteed Broccoli (gf)

$12.00

*CONTAINS NUTS*. roasted red pepper romesco sauce

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

$13.00

battered cauliflower tossed with our house made buffalo wing sauce. carrot sticks and ranch.

Carolina BBQ Cauliflower Bites

$13.00

battered cauliflower tossed in our sweet mustard based bbq sauce with carrot sticks and ranch for dipping.

General Tso's Cauliflower Bites

$13.00

battered cauliflower tossed in a classic asian sauce made with fresh squeezed orange juice, ginger, and garlic. sesame local cucumber salad

Chicken Tenders and Fries

$11.00

Pizzas (no 1/2 and 1/2)

Cheese (12 inch)

$16.00

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, aged mozzarella, pecorino romano.

Margherita (12 inch)

$16.00

light cheese, tomato sauce, basil oil, basil, pecorino romano

Pepperoni (12 inch)

$18.00

diced artisan pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella. (this pizza is great with Mike’s hot honey – if added)

Veggie (12 inch)

$18.00

tomato sauce, green peppers, local mushrooms, caramelized onion, mozzarella, pecorino romano.

Porky (12 inch)

$19.00

applewood smoked bacon, pepperoni, italian sausage, tomato sauce, mozzarella. (we love this pizza with bbq sauce instead of tomato sauce! - please specify)

Meatball & Ricotta (12 inch)

$19.00

tomato sauce, basil infused olive oil, mozzarella, pecorino romano ricotta, meatballs (contain gluten and dairy)

Vegetarian Meatball & Ricotta (12 inch)

$18.00

tomato sauce, basil infused olive oil, mozzarella, pecorino romano ricotta, veggie meatballs (contain gluten)

Sausage & Onion (12 inch)

$18.00

italian sausage, caramelized onion, tomato sauce, mozzarella, pecorino romano.

New York White (12 inch)

$17.00

garlic, ricotta, fresh mozzarella, aged mozzarella, pecorino, oregano, black pepper

Cheeseburger Pizza (12 inch)

$18.00

angus beef sautéed with sweet onion, secret cheese blend, stoked sauce, garlicky tomatoes, pickles

Vegetarian Cheeseburger Pizza (12 inch)

$18.00

impossible burger, secret cheese blend, stoked sauce, garlicky tomato, pickles

BBQ Chicken & Bacon (12 inch)

$19.00

chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, bbq sauce, mozzarella.

Honey Bacon Bianca (12 inch)

$18.00

bacon, ricotta, garlic, green peppers, mozzarella, mike's hot honey.

Mushroom & Onion (12 inch)

$18.00

local cremini mushrooms, caramelized onion, fresh and aged mozzarella, pecorino romano, porcini oil drizzle, chives (no tomato sauce)

Buffalo Chicken (12 inch)

$18.00

buttermilk ranch, mozzarella, gorgonzola

Buffalo Spinach & Mushroom (12 inch)

$18.00

buttermilk ranch, mozzarella, gorgonzola

Vegan Menu

Vegan General Tso's Cauliflower Bites

$13.00

crispy cauliflower tossed in our favorite asian sauce, sesame cucumber side. extra spicy available

Vegan Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

$13.00

crispy caulflower tossed in vegan buffalo sauce with a side of vegan ranch and carrot sticks. Extra spicy available

*Sauteed Broccoli (gf)

$12.00

*CONTAINS NUTS*. roasted red pepper romesco sauce

Sauteed Brussels Sprouts (gf)

$11.00

vermont maple glaze, crispy shallot.

Vegan Meatballs & Marinara

$13.00

made with squash, mushrooms, legumes, ancient grains and fresh milled spices then topped with marinara sauce and basil oil. (contain gluten)

Quart Of Vegan Chili

$19.00

cold, ready for freezing or reheating throughout the week. No meat substitutes here, just lots of yummy veggies, beans, and barley with hatch chilis and spices!

Vegan Chili & Chips

$11.00

no meat substitutes here, just lots of yummy veggies, beans, barley, and spices with warm tortilla chips for dipping

*Aloha Fries

$12.00

*CONTAINS NUTS* fries and a side of vegan chili topped with cashew queso and fresh pineapple salsa

Fries With Chipotle Aioli

$8.00

from our dedicated vegan fryer with a spicy vegan sauce

*Vegan Roasted Pear Salad

$12.00

*CONTAINS NUTS* baby arugula, pickled red onion, maple cashew crumble. (kitchen not celiac safe)

Vegan Greek Salad (gf)

$12.00

heirloom lettuce, kalamata olives, tomato, cucumber, green pepper, pickled red onion. (kitchen not celiac safe)

Vegan Stoked Salad (gf)

$12.00

heirloom lettuce, peruvian peppers, carrot, cucumber, white balsamic vinaigrette. (kitchen not celiac safe)

Vegan Margherita Pizza (12 inch)

$17.00

tomato sauce, vegan mozzarella, fresh basil, & garlic oil.

Stoked Marinara Pizza (12 inch)

$15.00

tomato sauce, fresh basil, fresh tomato, garlic oil, (no vegan cheese)

Vegan Veggie Pizza (12 inch)

$18.00

local cremini mushrooms, caramelized onion, green peppers, tomato sauce, vegan mozzarella.

Vegan Pepperoni Pizza (12 inch)

$18.00

tomato sauce, vegan mozzarella, garlic infused olive oil, vegan pepperoni

Vegan Meatball Pizza (12 inch)

$19.00

tomato sauce, basil oil, vegan mozzarella, & vegan meatballs (contain gluten)

Chipotle Veggie Pizza (12 inch)

$17.00

smokey vegan chipotle aioli, baby spinach, garlicky tomatoes, local cremini mushrooms, caramelized onion, sea salt (no vegan cheese)

Vegan Mushroom And Onion Pizza (12 inch)

$18.00

cremini mushroom, caramelized onion, vegan mozzarella, porcini oil, & chives

The Impossible Vegan Cheeseburger Pizza (12 inch)

$18.00

"impossible burger", vegan mozzarella, garlicky tomato, vegan chipotle aioli, & pickles.

Maple Bianca Pizza (12 inch)

$18.00

vegan mozzarella, vegan pepperoni (contains gluten), green peppers, fresh garlic, Vermont maple syrup, Calabrian chili oil

Dessert

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$8.00

cream cheese frosting, no nuts or raisins

Peanut Butter Cup Tart

Peanut Butter Cup Tart

$8.00

(plant based) belgian chocolate ganache, demerara sugar, oreo crust

Soft Drinks

Acqua Panna Water (large bottle)

$6.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Can of Diet Coke

$2.00

Mexican Coke (cane sugar)

$3.00

Mexican Orange Fanta (cane sugar)

$3.00

S.Pellegrino Bottle Large

$6.00

Yacht Club Grapefruit Soda (cane sugar)

$3.00

Little Rhodey's finest.

Yacht Club Root Beer (cane sugar)

$3.00

Little Rhodey's finest.

Sides, Sauces & Dressings

Please click here to select and order sides

side Fries

$6.00

(contains gluten)

side grilled chicken

$6.00

side Chicken Tenders

$6.00

side Chipotle Aioli

$1.50

side Carolina BBQ sauce

$1.00

side General Tso's sauce

$1.00

side Buffalo sauce

$1.00

side Vegan Buffalo Sauce

$1.50

side Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.00

side Habanero Puree (crazy spicy!)

$1.00

Side Pineapple Salsa (great on pizza)

$1.50

side Marinara sauce

$1.00

side Pizza sauce

$1.00

side BBQ sauce

$1.00

side Stoked Sauce

$1.00

side Hot Honey

$1.50

side Ranch Dressing

$1.00

side Vegan Ranch

$1.50

side White Balsamic Dressing

$1.00

Ranch Dressing Quart

$15.00

White Balsamic Dressing Quart

$15.00

Marinara Sauce Quart (cold)

$10.00

side Peruvian Peppers

$2.50

Bag

Add a bag

Trays

Buffalo Wings Tray (25 wings)

$45.00

with house made buttermilk ranch, carrot sticks

Buffalo Wings Tray (50 wings)

$88.00

with house made buttermilk ranch, carrot sticks

General Tso's Wings Tray (25 wings)

$45.00

served with sesame cucumber salad

General Tso's Wings Tray (50 wings)

$88.00

served with sesame cucumber salad

Carolina BBQ Wings Tray (25 wings)

$45.00

with carrot sticks and house made buttermilk ranch

Carolina BBQ Wings Tray (50 wings)

$88.00

with carrot sticks and house made buttermilk ranch

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites Tray (5 orders)

$45.00

cauliflower tossed with our house made buffalo wing sauce. carrot sticks and ranch

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites Tray (10 orders)

$88.00

battered cauliflower tossed with our house made buffalo wing sauce. carrot sticks and ranch

General Tso's Cauliflower Bites Tray (5 orders)

$45.00

cauliflower tossed in a classic asian sauce. served with sesame cucumber salad

General Tso's Cauliflower Bites Tray (10 orders)

$88.00

battered cauliflower tossed in a classic asian sauce. served with sesame cucumber salad

Carolina BBQ Cauliflower Bites Tray (5 orders)

$45.00

cauliflower tossed in our sweet mustard based bbq sauce. carrot sticks and ranch for dipping

Carolina BBQ Cauliflower Bites Tray (10 orders)

$88.00

battered cauliflower tossed in our sweet mustard based bbq sauce. carrot sticks and ranch for dipping

Half Tray of Meatballs and Marinara Sauce (20 meatballs)

$45.00

light and tender meatballs made with pineland farms beef, salami milano, parmigiano-reggiano, and roasted vegetables.

Full Tray of Meatballs and Marinara Sauce (40 meatballs)

$88.00

light and tender meatballs made with pineland farms beef, salami milano, parmigiano-reggiano, and roasted vegetables.

Half Tray Stoked Salad (4 orders)

$40.00

cucumber, carrot, peruvian pepper, warm cheddar and chive crouton

Full Tray Stoked Salad (8 orders)

$78.00

cucumber, carrot, peruvian pepper, warm cheddar and chive crouton

Half Tray Greek Salad (4 orders)

$48.00

heirloom lettuce, bulgarian feta, kalamata olive, tomato, cucumber, green pepper, pickled red onion

Full Tray Greek Salad (8 orders)

$94.00

heirloom lettuce, bulgarian feta, kalamata olives, tomatoes, cucumber, green pepper, pickled red onion

Half Tray Pear & Arugula Salad (4 orders)

$48.00

arugula, roasted pear, pickled red onion, goat cheese balls, maple cashew crumble

Full Tray Pear & Arugula Salad (8 orders)

$94.00

arugula, roasted pear, pickled red onion, goat cheese balls, maple cashew crumble

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
