Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Grendel's Den Restaurant

1,977 Reviews

$

89 Winthrop Street

Cambridge, MA 02138

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Vegetarian Banquet
Impossible Five Bean Chili
Kale Caesar

Snacks

Shareable appetizers, smaller plates
Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$8.00

Served with tortilla chips and celery sticks

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Medium-hot salsa with cilantro, fresh jalapeños & onions

Hummus bi Tahini

Hummus bi Tahini

$7.00

hummus with pita bread, onion, pepperchini, kalamata olives and cilantro pesto stir-in

Menage à Trois

Menage à Trois

$12.00

Our three fav dips (salsa, guac, hummus) & chips $12

Nachos Supreme

Nachos Supreme

$14.00

cheese, guacamole, salsa, and vegan chili

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$7.00

With bacon, cheese, scallion, jalapeño, chive sour cream

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$9.00

with chicken or just cheese, served with Pico De Gallo, Salsa Verde and sour cream on the side

Wings

Wings

$14.00

10 un-breaded, bone-in wings with choice of buffalo sauce and blue cheese dressing or tiki sauce with ranch on the side

Old Mcdonald

Old Mcdonald

$20.00

...if Old McDonald had a platter, it would have 2 BBQ pork ribs, 4 chicken wings, 4 oz steak strips and dipping sauce. EIEI Whoa!

Salads & Soup

Classic and signature salads for a starter or a meal
Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, kalamata olives, green bell pepper, red onion, cucumbers, tomatoes, feta cheese and Greek dressing

Kale Caesar

Kale Caesar

$14.00

Kale, toasted quinoa, Caesar dressing

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, olives, feta, roasted red bell peppers, tahini dressing

Five Bean Chili

Five Bean Chili

$7.00

with cilantro pesto, cheese, chopped red onion and cornbread

Impossible Five Bean Chili

Impossible Five Bean Chili

$9.00

We add Impossible burger to our Five Bean Chili, topped with vegan cilantro pesto, and side of corn chips.

Large Meat Soup

$9.95
Santa Fe Salad

Santa Fe Salad

$11.00

Grilled chicken breast, avocado, bacon, cheddar & jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, with Honey BBQ Ranch dressing

Sandwiches

A large selection of deli sandwiches, and hot sandwiches, including vegetarian options
Chicken Breast Sandwich

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$12.00

Skinless, boneless, unbreaded breast on baguette with choice of honey-bbq ranch, pesto mayonnaise, Russian dressing, or bleu cheese dressing

French Dip Sandwich

French Dip Sandwich

$14.00

Cold cut roast beef on baguette with hot au jus for dipping. Served with potato chips.

Grass Fed Beef Burger

Grass Fed Beef Burger

$16.00

Two quarter pound beef patties on a bulkie roll with lettuce, tomato and pickles and potato chips

Kale Chicken Caesar Wrap

Kale Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Kale, toasted quinoa, Caesar dressing, grilled chicken

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$25.00

Lobster meat salad lightly dressed with mayo and a dash of Tabasco on a buttered deli roll toasted on a Panini press.

Mediterranean Wrap

Mediterranean Wrap

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast, feta cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, roasted red bell pepper, black olives, tahini dressing wrapped in flour tortilla, with potato chips

Portobello Reuben

Portobello Reuben

$14.00

Grilled mushroom, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Russian dressing, on dark rye with potato chips

The Grendel Sandwich

The Grendel Sandwich

$12.00

Roast beef & herb-garlic cheese on choice of bread

The Impossible (TM) Burger

The Impossible (TM) Burger

$16.00

An impossibly delicious vegan patty with lettuce, tomato, Americana sauce (vegannaise, sriracha, ketchup) and potato chips

The Reuben

The Reuben

$16.00

Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Russian dressing, on dark rye with potato chips

Tofu Mediterranean Wrap

$12.00
Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$10.00

Tuna fish salad with onions and celery, topped with melted cheddar on English muffin, with potato chips

Meals

Main Dishes including many hearty vegetarian choices, or add chicken, shrimp or salmon to a pasta or stew.
Roast Half Chicken

Roast Half Chicken

$16.00

with choice of two sides: Mashed potato, rice, mixed veggies or coleslaw.

Lala's Both

$22.00

Chicken and Steak with chimichurri sauce, Mediterranean Salad, and rice.

Lala’s Grilled Chicken

Lala’s Grilled Chicken

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast, with chimichurri on the side, small Mediterranean salad and rice.

Lala's Grilled Steak

$18.00

with chimichurri sauce, Mediterranean Salad, and rice.

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$9.00

elbow macaroni with blended cheese sauce

Pasta with Pesto Genovese

Pasta with Pesto Genovese

$12.00

house-made pesto with fresh basil, garlic, pinenuts, walnuts, Parmesan, and olive oil

Peruvian Quinoa

Peruvian Quinoa

$14.00

Quinoa, chayote squash, green peppers, seasoned with chili and toasted cumin, topped with cheese and fresh cilantro

BBQ Pork Ribs

BBQ Pork Ribs

$18.00

BBQ Pulled Pork Plate with potato salad and corn bread

Faroe Island Broiled Salmon

Faroe Island Broiled Salmon

$18.00

broiled Faroe islands salmon with sweet and smoky sauce, coconut rice, and sesame asparagus

Salvadoran Vegetables & Tofu

Salvadoran Vegetables & Tofu

$12.00

Broccoli, cauliflower, bell peppers, onion and tofu, marinated with saffron, lemon, and lime with your choice of rice, pita, or quinoa

Spinach Pie

Spinach Pie

$14.00

spanaikopita, made with egg and cheese and a flakey pastry topping, served with cucumber yogurt on the side, a side of rice and a side greek salad

Steak Fajita

Steak Fajita

$15.00

with chimichurri, salsa roja, sour cream, flour tortillas rice $15

Vegetarian Banquet

Vegetarian Banquet

$20.00

half order of spinach pie, half order of hummus, salvadorian veggies and tofu, pita, and your choice of salad or pasta

Grass Fed Ribeye

Grass Fed Ribeye

$29.00

grilled and topped with bleu cheese butter, sides of delicata squash, spinach and mashed potatoes

Mixed Grill Fajjita

Mixed Grill Fajjita

$22.00

with chimichurri, salsa roja, sour cream, flour tortillas rice $15

Desserts and Snacks

Street Mix

$3.95

House made snack mixes- ask what's available today!

Bread Pudding

$6.00

Express Lunch

Available Monday - Friday from 11:30 AM til 3 PM. Only $7.95 and ready FAST!
Express Lunch Chicken Breast Sandwich

Express Lunch Chicken Breast Sandwich

$8.95

Vegetarian patty made with grains, vegetables, egg and cheese on deli roll with lettuce, tomato, pickles

Express Lunch Greek Salad

$8.95

romaine, tomatoes, bell pepper, cucumber, red onions, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, with Greek dressing

Express Lunch Mediterranean Salad

Express Lunch Mediterranean Salad

$8.95

Romaine, tomato, Spanish onions, olives, feta, roasted red peppers with Tahini dressing

Monday Lunch Deal: Mac & Cheese

Monday Lunch Deal: Mac & Cheese

$8.95

cheesy sauce & elbow macaroni $10 Mix ins $5: Bacon, Buffalo chicken, pulled pork, hot dog, tofu, Impossible chili, Salvadoran vegetables

Wednesday Lunch Deal: Lala's Grilled Chicken

Wednesday Lunch Deal: Lala's Grilled Chicken

$8.95

Grilled chicken breast with chimichurri sauce, side of rice pilaf and small Mediterranean Salad.

Thursday Lunch Deal: Chicken Burrito

$8.95

Chicken Burrito, pico de gallo, sour cream

Friday: Chef's Choice

$8.95

A rotating selection

trademark sandwich with voucher

$9.30

Oktoberfest Food

All of our Bavarian themed dishes, available from early September through Mid October.
Oktoberfest Platter

Oktoberfest Platter

$11.00

Six pretzel bites with obatzda (Bavarian cheese dip), salted radishes and cucumber salad

Bratwurst Appetizer

Bratwurst Appetizer

$11.00

Beer-cooked Bratwurst or grilled Beyond Bratwurst with dark rye toast, whole grain mustard, salted radishes & cucumber salad

Bratwurst Sandwich

Bratwurst Sandwich

$15.00

with sauerkraut and whole grain mustard on a sub roll with side of potato chips & cucumber salad

Beyond Bratwurst Sandwich

Beyond Bratwurst Sandwich

$15.00

Beyond "Meat" Bratwurst sandwich with sauerkraut and whole grain mustard on a sub roll with side of potato chips & cucumber salad

German Cuban Sandwich

German Cuban Sandwich

$16.00

ham, roast pork, pickles, mustard, mayo, Swiss cheese on pressed bulkie roll

Bavarian Roast Pork

Bavarian Roast Pork

$18.00

with mashed potatoes, gravy and braised red cabbage

Hungarian Goulash

Hungarian Goulash

$18.00

Beef Stew intensely flavored with paprika, served over egg noodles, garnished with sour cream & parsley and a side of cauliflower with buttery crumbs.

Braised Cabbage

$3.00

Extra Pretzel

$2.00

Side Cauliflower

$4.00

Side of 3 Pretzel Bites

$2.00
Two Pretzels

Two Pretzels

$6.00

Two pretzels served with stone ground mustard.

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Grendel’s Den is open for food, meal kits, beer & wine delivery and pick up.

Website

Location

89 Winthrop Street, Cambridge, MA 02138

Directions

Gallery
Grendel's Den Restaurant & Bar image
Grendel's Den Restaurant & Bar image
Grendel's Den Restaurant & Bar image
Grendel's Den Restaurant & Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Boathouse - Harvard Square - 49 Mount Auburn Street
orange starNo Reviews
49 Mount Auburn Street Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Russell House Tavern - 14 JFK Street
orange star4.2 • 5,678
14 JFK Street Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Saloniki - Harvard Square
orange starNo Reviews
24 Dunster Street Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Stoked Pizza Company- Cambridge
orange starNo Reviews
1611 Massachusetts Ave. Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Talulla
orange starNo Reviews
377 Walden Street Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Forage Cambridge
orange starNo Reviews
5, Craigie Circle Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Cambridge

El Jefe's Taqueria
orange star4.5 • 9,194
83 Mount Auburn St Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Felipe's Taqueria - Harvard Square
orange star4.5 • 7,524
21 Brattle St Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Russell House Tavern - 14 JFK Street
orange star4.2 • 5,678
14 JFK Street Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Cafe Sushi
orange star4.7 • 4,663
1105 Mass Ave Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Darwin's Ltd. - 148 Mt Auburn St.
orange star4.0 • 993
148 Mt Auburn St Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Darwin's Ltd. - 1629 Cambridge Street
orange star4.0 • 807
1629 Cambridge St Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cambridge
East Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Central Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Inman Square
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Porter Square
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Kendall Square/MIT
review star
Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston