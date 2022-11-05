Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Forage Cambridge

No reviews yet

5, Craigie Circle

Cambridge, MA 02138

Popular Items

Tuesday Wine Dinner for 2
Wild Mushroom Ragout
Brussels Sprouts

Small Plates

House Pickles & Ferments

$18.00

Cultured Butter, House Crackers, Jam & A Delightful Assortment Of Our House Pickles

One Local Cheese

$15.00

One Local Cheese (2oz) served with House Accoutrements (for ex Nuts, Dried Fruit, Crackers...)

Hot Cherry Pepper Sauce

$4.00

Bright & Tangy

Iggys Bread

$9.00

With House Condiments

Shaved Matsutake

$18.00

Castelfranco Radicchio, Black Walnuts, Winter Savory Vinaigrette

Roast Quail

$19.00

Gongura Pickle, Toasted Red Lentils, Raw Radish, Sweet and Spicy Cumin Oil

Brussels Sprouts

$17.00

Kosho, Sage, Cranberries

Winter Radishes

$16.00

green tomatoes, feta, walnut oil, boiled cider, mint

Roasted Beets

$16.00

Broccoli & Cauliflower

$17.00

Shelburne Cheddar, Mustard Bechamel and Molasses Pickled Onions

Roast rainbow carrots

$17.00Out of stock

House Ricotta, sesame, Cumin, Maras Biber, mint & dill

Big Plates

Winter Root Hash, Braised Kale, Cranberry Relish

Oat Groat Risotto

$28.00

Blistered Shishito, Roast Red Onions, Roast WInter Squash, Diced green Apples

Hanger Steak

$36.00

potatoes roasted over hickory branches, braised pumpkin greens, sweet annie & hickory syrup

Kids Pasta With Cheese & Butter

$8.00

Wild Mushroom Ragout

$32.00

Sweet Potato Puree, Kohlrabi Salad, Dill Vinaigrette, Sage Toum

Steamed Monkfish

$36.00

Ginger Leaf Wrap, Matt’s Focaccia, Aji de Huacatay, Indigo Beans, Romaine Lettuce

Desserts

Crisp

$12.00

Chocolate Nemesis

$12.00

Ice Creams/Sorbets by the Pint

Ginger Ice Cream

$12.00

Citronella Ice Cream

$12.00

Japanese Bush Quince

$12.00

Olive Oil

2020 Creta Paglia, Calabria - 500 ml.

$40.00

This is excellent, pretty powerful and spicy. Creta Paglia produces natural wines and his oil is organic certified, made from 100% Carolea olives.

House Herb Oil - 4oz

$10.00

Bubbly Wine

NV AR Lenoble Intense 'Mag 16'

$50.00

2020 Vulkan Foam, Meinklang, Hungary

$30.00

2019 Pinot Noir "Perle Noire", Ocre Rouge, Rhone

$30.00Out of stock

2020 Gutturnio Frizzante, La Tollara, Emilia Romagna (dry lambrusco style red fizz)

$28.00

2021 "Je T'Aime" Pet Nat, Alonso, Beaujolais (gamay/sauv blanc yumminess)

$32.00

Bubbly 3 Pack

$100.00

Add some fizz to your life! 1 bottle each Champagne, Pet Nat & other Methode Traditionelle

White Wine

2019 Muscadet “Katharos”, Louise Chéreau , Loire

$30.00

2020 Greek Connection

$30.00

2019 macabeo/merlot “L’original”, clot de l’origine, roussillon

$30.00

2016 chardonnay “varron”, buronfosse, jura

$30.00

2020 Savagnin, Boracchio

$39.00

2020 Rieslng Banwarth

$30.00

Roll the Dice...Staff's Pick White Wine!

$30.00

Philemon

$25.00

Pink Wine

2020 Groslot, Domaine Grandes Vignes

$30.00

2020 Bando, Ray Jane, Provence

$30.00

2018 Liatiko "Kedros", Lyrarakis, Crete

$25.00

Orange Wine

2020 Muscat "Orginie", Clos Massotte, Roussillon

$30.00

2020 Pinot Gris "Phenix", Geschick, Alsace

$30.00

2019 Grecanico “Pithos Bianco”, COS, Sicily

$40.00

Orange/Amber 6 Pack

$180.00

Skin Macerated Madness!!! 6 Different Orange wines from around the world. Includes a tech sheet for each wine.

Roll the Dice...Staff Pick of Orange Wine

$30.00

2019 chenin blanc “la demesure”, aurelien petit, Languedoc

$35.00

2018 La Crescent “Vinu Jancu” La Garagista, VT

$40.00

2021 Welschriesling... “Mulatshak Wiesser”, Meinklang Farm, Burgenland

$30.00

Red Wine

2017 Trousseau Des Corvees, Tournelle, Jura

$50.00

2019 merlot “sans bois ni loi”, julien auroux, bergerac

$28.00Out of stock

2019 Carignan "Hauts les Coeurs", Domaine les Maou, Rhone

$25.00

2018 Schiava, Glassier, Suditrol, Alto-Adige

$35.00

2020 Carignan/Grenache/Mourvèdre “apache” Vin des Potes, Corbieres

$50.00

2017 Albarossa, “Albarussa”, Lorenzo Negro, Langhe

$30.00

Roll the Dice...Staff's pick Red Wine

$30.00

2020 "Touche Pas au Grisbi", Aurelien Petit, Languedoc

$30.00

2020 Grenache/Merlot/Cab “Les Grelots”, Sylvan Bock, Ardeche

$30.00

2018 pinot noir, belle Pente, yamhill-Carlton, Willamette, OR

$35.00

Tuesday Wine Dinner

Your pick up is on Tuesday, you will select your pick up time at checkout. Please disregard the first time you selected. Toast software does not allow us to bypass this, we apologize for the confusion.
Forage Wine Shop

Get a monthly subscription of wines from Stan's Secret Stash.

Angela's Special 12 Pack

$500.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Farm to Table food & drinks. Natural Wines. Local Brews. Warm Hospitality.

Website

Location

5, Craigie Circle, Cambridge, MA 02138

Directions

