Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Seafood

Talulla

review star

No reviews yet

377 Walden Street

Cambridge, MA 02138

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Housemade Bread
Broccoli Soup
Kale Salad

Starters & Soup

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$12.00

Delicata, Maple Vinaigrette, Spiced Seeds, Apple

Farmers Cheese

Farmers Cheese

$12.00

Mushrooms, Local Honey, Everything Cracker

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$15.00

Orange, Pistachios, Burnt onion & Miso Vinaigrette

Broccoli Soup

Broccoli Soup

$16.00

Miso Cream, Focaccia Croutons

Hamachi

Hamachi

$18.00

Apple, Wakame, Sesame

Pastas

Agnolotti

Agnolotti

$25.00Out of stock

Squash, Brown Butter, Sage, Smoked Almond, Pecorino

Bucatini

Bucatini

$25.00

Duck Amatriciana, Garlic Crumb, Parmigiana

Gemelli

Gemelli

$25.00

Kale, N'duja, Garlic Crumbs, Parmigiano

Mains

Roasted Honeynut Squash

Roasted Honeynut Squash

$28.00

Risotto, Pickled Chard, Hazelnut Gremolata

Local Cod

$34.00

Olive Oil Poached, Tapenade, Cannellini Beans, Clams

Green Circle Chicken

Green Circle Chicken

$35.00

Farro, Chestnuts, Ballotine, Mushrooms, Spinach

Braised Short Rib

Braised Short Rib

$38.00

Smashed sweet potato, braised leeks, lentils, garlic crumbs

Breads & Desserts

Housemade Bread

Housemade Bread

$7.00

Sourdough Levain & Focaccia w/ House Scallion Butter

Pear Tart

Pear Tart

$8.00

Frangipane & Whipped Cream

Blonde Chocolate Pudding

Blonde Chocolate Pudding

$8.00

Pumpkin Mousse, Speculoos Cookie

Cocktails

Martini for Two

$26.00

8 oz Martini - French Gin, Dry Vermouth, Lemon Twist

Negroni for Two

Negroni for Two

$26.00

8 oz Negroni- French Gin, Campari, Sweet Vermouth

Sazerac for Two

Sazerac for Two

$26.00Out of stock

8 oz. Sazerac - A spirit forward cocktail originating from New Orleans. Stirred Rye Whiskey, Sugar, Peychaud's Bitters, and Absinthe.

Vieux Carré for Two

$26.00

8 oz Vieux Carré- rye whiskey, cognac, sweet vermouth liqueur, Bénédictine, and Peychaud's bitters.

Wine To Go - Staff Picks

A. Margaine, Brut Champagne

$128.00Out of stock

Our House Champagne. Chardonnay driven, but so rich, textured and complex. Perfect for everyday or a special occasion.

Arnaud Lambert, Sparkling Chenin Blanc

$56.00

A beautiful Cremant from Loire Valley. It undergoes secondary fermentation in the bottle. Super fine bubbles, lots of yeasty, brioche notes that carry through on the palate. Perfect for a special occasion and lovely with food.

Manincor, White Blend, Alto Adige

$60.00

This is a delicious wine from Alto Adige. A blend of Pinot Bianco, Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc. With a tart smell of green apples and floral aromas its taste is multilayered and seems to last forever.

Sono Montenidoli, Vernaccia, San Gimignano

$68.00

Rich and elegant white wine aged on the lees from an unspoiled corner of Tuscany.

Loop de Loop 'Cuvée Talulla'

$68.00

Our first exclusive wine co-produced with Loop de Loop, a lovely winemaker from the Columbia River Gorge in Oregon. Inspired by the bistro wines of the Loire Valley. This is a lightly red-fruited and unfiltered blend of Pinot Noir and Cab Franc.

Clos Des Mourres, Grenache Noir, Côtes Du Rhone

$68.00

Beer

Lamplighter, "Sage Advice"

$10.00

Our collaboration with Lamplighter Brewery! A crisp and easy drinking Table Beer Brewed with fresh sage.

Lamplighter, IPA

$10.00

"Birds of a Feather" IPA from our friends down the street at Lamplighter Brewing Company, this juicy and tropical brew is the perfect example of a New England IPA!

4 Pack of Sage Advice

$35.00

4 12-oz bottles of our collaboration brew with our friends at Lamplighter Brewing. This delicious, easy drinking table beer is brewed with Sage. If you like light Belgian style ales, this will be right up your alley. Drink it on its own, or enjoy with any food.

Merch

Talulla Tote Bag - Pink

Talulla Tote Bag - Pink

$25.00
Talulla Tote Bag - Light Grey

Talulla Tote Bag - Light Grey

$25.00
Stuffed Tote Bag - Pink

Stuffed Tote Bag - Pink

$75.00

Tote Bag plus Two Wines picked by Danielle. Or choose One bottle of Wine, plus a 4 pack of "Sage Advice" Table Beer. Please leave a note for beverage preferences!

Stuffed Tote Bag - Light Grey

Stuffed Tote Bag - Light Grey

$75.00

Tote Bag plus Two Wines picked by Danielle. Or choose One bottle of Wine, plus a 4 pack of "Sage Advice" Table Beer. Please leave a note for beverage preferences!

Le Labo Candle - Santal 26 for Talulla

Le Labo Candle - Santal 26 for Talulla

$80.00

Aromas of Amber, Coconut & Vanilla

Half Bottles

Bucci, Verdicchio, Half Bottle

$32.00

Muga, Rioja, Half Bottle

$42.00

Sparkling & Fizzy

Ruinart, Blanc de Blancs, Champagne

$220.00

A. Margaine, 1er Cru Brut, Villers-Marmery

$128.00

Lelarge-Pugeot, Tradition

$156.00

AR Lenoble, Mag14

$137.00Out of stock

Dom Perignon

$320.00

Krug, Grand Cuvée

$365.00

Ambriel, Rosé

$120.00

Hattingly Rosé

$145.00

Crosio Bollicine, Spumante

$100.00

Scheurmann Rosé

$120.00

Crisp & Mineral White

Francois Crochet, Sancerre

$90.00

Domaine de la Perrière, "Mégalithe", Sancerre

$120.00Out of stock

Domaine Guiberteau, "Les Moulins", Saumur Blanc

$90.00

Domaine Guiberteau, Brézé

$135.00

Famille Savary, Chablis

$80.00

Oudin, Les Serres, Chablis

$85.00

William Fevre "Montee de Tonnerre" Chablis 1er Cru

$175.00Out of stock

Pewsey Vale, Riesling

$95.00

Falkenstein, Riesling, Alte Rebe, Alto Adige

$110.00

Salomon, Pfaffenberg Riesling

$120.00

Julien Guillot, Aligote

$75.00

Claire Naudin, Aligoté

$95.00

Guido Marsella, Fiano di Avellino, Campania

$65.00

I Clivi, Verduzzo, Fruili

$80.00

Cuore di Marchesa, Etna Bianco

$125.00

Honeyed & Floral

G.D. Vajra, Riesling, Langhe

$90.00

Villa Tolnay, Riesling/Furmint. Hungary

$90.00

07 Yann Durmann, Grand Cru Riesling, Alsace

$99.00

11 Trimbach, Cuvée Frédéric Émile, Alsace

$165.00

01 DZH, Pinot Gris, Clos Windsbuhl, SGN, Alsace

$495.00

Kallstadter Steinacker 'Rings', Riesling, Pfalz

$100.00

03 Selbach-Oster, Auslese, Mosel

$123.00

Huet "Le Haut Lieu" Sec

$100.00

13 Pithon-Paille, Coteau des Treilles, Chenin Blanc, Anjou

$155.00

13 Mulonnière, Chenin Blanc, Savennières

$80.00

Clement Baraut,"Le Coteau de L'Ayre", Savennieres

$90.00

15 Nicholas Joly, Clos de la Bergerie, Savennières

$145.00

Day Wines, "Tears of Vulcan"

$88.00

Rich & Round White

Ganevat, Chardonnay, Jura

$75.00

Jean-Marie Berrux, "Le Petit Têtu", Bourgogne Blanc

$110.00

Frantz Chagnoleau, Puilly-Fuissé

$98.00

Bret Bros. Saint Veran

$98.00

Bret Bros. Pouilly-Fuissé

$140.00

Gambal, "Clos du Cromin", Meursault

$195.00

François Carillon, 1er Cru Les Combettes, Puligny-Montrachet

$395.00

08 Chave, Hermitage Blanc

$650.00

17 Hirtzberger, Rots Tor, Gruner Veltliner Smaragd

$145.00

Kalogris, Moschofilero

$75.00

Anatolikos, Assyrtiko

$78.00

15 Viña Mein, Tega do Sal

$105.00

16 Remelluri, Rioja Blanco

$155.00

Day Wines, "Dazzles of Light"

$72.00

Radio-Coteau, "Savoy", Chardonnay, Anderson Valley

$135.00

Peter Michael "Mon Plaisir", Chardonnay, Sonoma

$300.00

Nutty, Texture, Oxidative

13 Domaine Joly, "Le Monceau", Chardonnay & Savignin Jura

$75.00

Tissot, Traminer

$130.00

Tissot, "Sursis"

$158.00

Dominique Belluard, "Les Alpes", Grignet, Savoie

$89.00

Valfaccenda, "Loreto", Roero

$95.00

Pax Mahle, Trousseau Gris, Russian River Valley

$80.00

Borgo Del Tiglio, Friulano, Friuli

$98.00

Cosimo Maria Masini, "Daphne", Trebbiano

$84.00Out of stock

16 Emidio Pepe, Trebbiano d'Abruzzo

$168.00

Muchada-Léclapart, Lumière, Palomino Fino, Spain

$175.00

03 Monje, Listan Blanco, Canary Islands

$89.00

Florent Rouve, Vin Jaune, Jura

$160.00

07 Jean Bourdy, Vin Jaune, Jura

$175.00

Light & Charming Red

Mee Godard, Moulin-Á-Vent, Les Michelons

$110.00Out of stock

Ganevat, "Les Chalasses Vielles Vignes, "Poulsard

$175.00

Ganevat, "Plein Sud", Trousseau

$250.00

Arnaud Lambert 'Clos Mazurique', Saumur

$65.00

15 Benoît Lahaye, Bouzy Rouge

$140.00

Benjamin Leroux, Savigny-Les-Beaune

$120.00

15 Laleure-Piot, 1er Cru Ile des Vergelesses

$210.00Out of stock

Domaine Gille, Cote de Nuits-Villages

$115.00Out of stock

Berthaut Gerbet, Fixin

$125.00

17 Comte de Vogüé, Bonnes-Mares

$1,125.00

Cuore di Marchesa, Etna Rosso

$125.00

B. Kosuge, "The Shop"

$95.00

Littorai, Les Larmes, Anderson Valley Pinot Noir

$135.00Out of stock

19 Domaine Nico, Grand Père Pinot Noir

$84.00

Pascal Prunier Bonheur Monthelie 1er Cru

$140.00

Earth & Spice Red

Danjou-Banessy , "Les Myrs", Carignane

$105.00

Clusel-Roch, "Traboules", Coteaux du Lyonnais

$62.00

Vincent Paris "La Geynale"

$415.00

Dom. de 3 Cellier, "Alchemie", Châteauneuf-du-Pape

$85.00

03 Domaine de Marcoux, VV, Châteauneuf-du-Pape

$495.00

Neive, Barbera d'Alba

$65.00

19 Valfaccenda, Nebbiolo

$80.00

16 Neive, Barbaresco

$170.00Out of stock

Eugenio Bocchino, "Lu" Barolo

$175.00

Back in Stock!

17 Guido Rivella, Barbaresco

$175.00

08 Vietti, "Castiglione", Barolo

$250.00

San Felice, Vigorello, Tuscan Blend

$168.00

15 Mastrojanni, Brunello di Montalcino

$175.00Out of stock

Structured Red

95 Château Pichon Baron

$695.00

06 La Pointe, Pomerol

$175.00Out of stock

18 Fattoria la Rivolta, Aglianico, Campania

$70.00

Casa Emma, Chianti Calssico

$170.00

Vega Sicilia, Alion

$325.00

Inconnu, Merlot

$102.00

Inconnu, Cabernet Sauvignon

$112.00

B. Kosuge, 09 Syrah

$120.00

Dunn, Howell Mountain, Cabernet Sauvignon

$575.00

09 Lapostolle "Clos Apalta", Chile

$250.00

BIN ENDS

Podericellario, Rosso Frizzante

$55.00

Cantine Crosio, Brut Spumante

$56.00

Scheuermann, Pinot Noir Rose, Germany

$110.00

Villa Sparina, Cortese

$52.00

Les Cortis, "Astrome" Chardonnay/Altesse

$65.00

Neyers, Chardonnay, Jura

$65.00

Julien Guillot, Aligoté

$75.00

Clement Baraut, Savennieres

$90.00

Tablas Creek, Esprit de Tablas Blanc

$105.00

Forlorn Hope, Queen of the Sierra, Red Blend

$52.00

Domaine de Fa "En Besset", Beaujolais

$64.00

Summer Wolff "Gio Gio"

$64.00Out of stock

Loop de Loop, Romeo Red

$75.00

Domaine des 3 Cellier, CDP

$85.00

Berthaut-Gerbet, Fixin

$125.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Small business, 100% Mom & Pop. Ever changing menus that promote local New England farms and sustainable agriculture.

Location

377 Walden Street, Cambridge, MA 02138

Directions

Gallery
Talulla- Cambridge image
Talulla- Cambridge image
Talulla- Cambridge image

Similar restaurants in your area

Forage Cambridge
orange starNo Reviews
5, Craigie Circle Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Manoa Poke Shop
orange star4.6 • 455
300 Beacon Street Somerville, MA 02143
View restaurantnext
Out of the Blue
orange starNo Reviews
215 elm street somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
Grendel's Den Restaurant
orange star3.9 • 1,977
89 Winthrop Street Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Boathouse - Harvard Square - 49 Mount Auburn Street
orange starNo Reviews
49 Mount Auburn Street Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
celeste - union square
orange star5.0 • 3,061
21 Bow St Somerville, MA 02143
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Cambridge

El Jefe's Taqueria
orange star4.5 • 9,194
83 Mount Auburn St Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Felipe's Taqueria - Harvard Square
orange star4.5 • 7,524
21 Brattle St Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Oleana
orange star4.8 • 7,473
134 Hampshire St Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
Craigie on Main
orange star4.6 • 6,640
853 Main Street Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
Russell House Tavern - 14 JFK Street
orange star4.2 • 5,678
14 JFK Street Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Sugar & Spice - Cambridge
orange star4.6 • 5,053
1933 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02140
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cambridge
Somerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)
Allston
review star
Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Charlestown
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Boston
review star
Avg 4.3 (576 restaurants)
Watertown
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Medford
review star
Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston