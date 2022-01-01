Harvard Square bars & lounges you'll love
Grendel's Den Restaurant & Bar
89 Winthrop Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
Romaine lettuce tossed with croutons and Caesar dressing (no anchovies) and topped with shredded Parmesan cheese
|The Impossible (TM) Burger
|$16.00
An impossibly delicious vegan patty with lettuce, tomato, Americana sauce (vegannaise, sriracha, ketchup) and potato chips
|XL Grocery Box
|$60.00
A note on the contents of this kit:
We selected items and quantities based on guidance from Chelsea Collaborative, and from feedback from other restaurants who provide similar resources to other organizations such as La Communidad. This box includes ~60 LB of food:
Everything in Regular Grocery Box, PLUS:
#10 Can Crushed Tomato
#10 Can Crushed Tomatillo
4 LB Dried Pasta
The Hourly Oyster
15 Dunster Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Double Smash Burger
|$15.00
American Cheese, Special Sauce, Caramelized Onions, Potato Roll
|Fish & Chips
|$22.00
Frites, Slaw, Tartar Sauce
|Clam Chowder
|$10.00
Bacon, Seasoned Oyster Crackers
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Russell House Tavern
14 JFK Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Crispy Brussels Sprouts
|$9.00
Maple-Sriracha Glaze
|French Fries
|$6.00
Hand-Cut Fries, Garlic Aioli
|Crab Cakes
|$15.00
Pickled Carrots, Scallions, Remoulade, Frisee
Saloniki
24 Dunster Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Chicken Plate
|$14.59
Lemon-oregano grilled chicken, lemon potatoes, small Greek salad (chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, onion & feta), and tzatziki served with a just-made pita
|Despena Pita
|$9.59
(vegetarian) zucchini - feta fritters, greens, tomato, onion, herbs, fries, garlic yogurt, secret sauce
|Herc Pita
|$10.59
braised pork shoulder , greens, tomato, onion, fries, slaw, spicy whipped feta, secret sauce
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Red House Restaurant - Cambridge - 2021
98 Winthrop St, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips
|$18.00
Beer Battered Atlantic Cod with a side of Golden Fries
|Smoked Salmon Linguini
|$26.00
marinated tomatoes and parmesan cream