East Cambridge restaurants you'll love

Go
East Cambridge restaurants
Toast

East Cambridge's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Vietnamese
Ramen
Ramen
Takeout box
Chinese
Chicken
Chicken
Middle Eastern
Scroll right

Must-try East Cambridge restaurants

Lily P's image

 

Lily P's

50 Binney Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mr. Henson$11.00
Iceberg, Bacon, & Ranch Dressing
Timmy Tendies
Choice of Nashville Style Hot, Black Pepper Honey, Or Original.
Classic Chris P$11.00
Iceberg, Tomato, and Mayo
More about Lily P's
Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing image

 

Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing

210 Jacobs St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Muesli
Whipped Greek yogurt topped with housemade granola, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, pear, apple, honey, and black sesame.
Contains: Dairy, Sesame, Tree Nut (Almond, Cashew)
Linzer Cookie$3.00
Sandwich cookies made with our signature butter cookie dough, filled with housemade jam, dusted with powdered sugar.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Fresh Mozzerella Sandwich$11.00
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, baby arugula, and basil pine nut pesto on housemade ciabatta.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nut (Pine)
More about Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing
Tatte Bakery & Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery & Cafe

101 Main Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (2797 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Green & Nutty Salad$12.50
Bibb & red leaf lettuce, baby arugula, apples, black sesame, edamame, dried apricot, and toasted sunflower and pumpkin seeds topped with goat cheese in an orange vinaigrette.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Latte
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and topped with microfoam.
Contains: Dairy
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
More about Tatte Bakery & Cafe
Shabu & Mein image

SOUPS • HOT POT • RAMEN • NOODLES

Shabu & Mein

148 First Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.2 (1287 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lobster Rangoon$10.00
[4 pcs]
Vegetarian Ramen$16.00
Your choice of soup noodles with napa, spinach, enoki mushrooms, shiitake mushrooms, king oyster mushrooms, and assorted tofu in a mushroom soup
Curry Ramen$18.00
Shrimp, fish cake, corn, soft-boiled egg, bean sprouts, and seaweed in a curry soup
More about Shabu & Mein
The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice image

 

The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice + Geppetto

100 N. First Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
maple kouign amann$4.00
combining France and New England. a laminated dough is rolled with butter, maple sugar, and a sprinkle of salt.
BLT sandwich$13.00
applewood bacon, red gem lettuce, tomatoes, miso mayo.
salted toffee chip cookie$4.00
you can't go wrong, a chocolate chip cookie with the wonderful addition of salted toffee
More about The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice + Geppetto
Aceituna Grill image

WRAPS • FRENCH FRIES

Aceituna Grill

605 W Kendall St, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (2109 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Chicken Plate$11.75
We use a traditional Rice with Vermicelli blend as the base for all our rice plates. We add a secret marinade to our hormone-free, no antibiotic chicken breast to create this customer favorite. Slowly cooked to perfection on a vertical grill, this spicy take on the traditional favorite might be our best creation yet.
Spicy Chicken Shawarma$8.95
We add a secret marinade to our hormone-free, no antibiotic chicken breast to create this customer favorite. Slowly cooked to perfection on a vertical grill, this spicy take on the traditional favorite might be our best creation yet.
Chicken Shawarma$8.95
Our hormone-free, no antibiotic chicken breast is marinated for over twenty-four hours in our unique house-made spice blend. Slow cooked to perfection on a vertical grill, each serving is carved to order for the tastiest chicken shawarma this side of the Mediterranean.
More about Aceituna Grill
Za Cambridge & Evoo image

 

Za Cambridge & Evoo

350 3rd Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cucumber Salad$12.50
Cucumber, Tomato, Kalamata Olive, Radish, Potato Salad, Feta Cheese, Fresh Oregano, Roasted Garlic Vinaigrette
Portobello Specialty$15.00
Portobello Mushroom, Roasted Red Pepper, Roasted Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese, Goat Cheese
Old School Potato Specialty$14.50
DIced Potato, NH Smokehouse Bacon, Sweet Onion, Potato Cream, Gruyere Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Thyme, Scallion
More about Za Cambridge & Evoo
CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar image

 

CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar

635 Cambridge St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
VERACRUZ FISH TACO$5.50
grilled spice-rubbed red perch, avocado crema, salsa quemada, napa cabbage
EL CRUNCHO SUPREMO$10.00
Dallas spicy beef, chili con queso, longhorn cheese, avocado crema, lettuce, tomato, tostada shell, wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with "fuego sauce"
Can be made vegetarian with refried beans and ranchero sauce in place of dallas spicy beef.
CARNITAS PORK TACO$5.00
Confit pork shoulder, salsa verde, cilantro, queso fresco, corn tortilla
More about CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar
Sweet Touch image

 

Sweet Touch

241 Cambridge Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sausage+Egg+Chz Sandw$5.65
Side of Bacon$4.25
Egg+Cheese Sandw$4.00
More about Sweet Touch
Bon Me - Test Kitchen image

 

Bon Me - Test Kitchen

60 Binney St., Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ali's Pho$11.92
the classic soup // rice noodles in a chicken broth with warm spices, lime, savoy cabbage, red onion, cilantro, roasted chicken, and fresh scallions
Rice Bowl$9.81
Rice bowl with your choice of rice, protein and sauce with pickled carrots & daikon, mesclun, cilantro, scallions, crispy shallots
The Korean-Style$7.94
our spicy chicken banh mi // toasted baguette stuffed with bbq chicken glazed in a hot korean pepper sauce, pickled carrots + daikon, cucumber, red onion, cilantro, and an extra helping of spicy mayo
More about Bon Me - Test Kitchen
Sumiao Hunan Kitchen image

TAPAS • NOODLES

Sumiao Hunan Kitchen

270 3rd St, Cambridge

Avg 4.2 (2087 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
General Tso’s Chicken 左宗鸡$20.00
Ingredients: dried chili pepper, house-made sweet and sour hot sauce (sugar, dark soy sauce, light soy sauce, ketchup, aged vinegar).
General Tso's chicken in most American Chinese restaurant is a sweet, piquant, deep-fried chicken dish. Our General Tso chicken is developed based on the original recipe of Chef Peng Chang-Kuei, but less sweet and with a spicy kick. It goes well with rice.
**Soy and gluten allergy, barely spicy
***NO GLUTEN-FREE OPTION
Scallion Pancake 葱油饼$12.00
Ingredients: scallion, flour, salt, sriracha, mayo.
One of the most commonly consumed grain dishes in American, pan-seared, savory, scallion-flavored, good for sharing.
It also comes with spicy mayo.
***Egg, soy and gluten allergy
***NO GLUTEN-FREE OPTION
Sumiao Gyoza (8) 素描锅贴$12.00
Ingredients: pork dumpling (pork, wheat flour, cabbage, water chestnut, soybean oil, canola oil, green onion, garlic, potato starch, sesame oil, rice flour, soy sauce, egg white) five spices dipping sauce.
Juicy pork dumplings paired with unique five-spiced dipping sauce. It is rich in flavor, steamed then pan seared to order.
***Soy, egg, nut, gluten, sesame allergy
***NO GLUTEN-FREE OPTION
More about Sumiao Hunan Kitchen
Fuji at Kendall image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES

Fuji at Kendall

300 Third St, Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (1895 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Tuna Maki *(G)$9.50
Tuna, cucumber, tempura bits, and spicy mayo
Deluxe Bento Box *$23.00
Deluxe Bento Boxes are served with White Rice, Miso Soup, Garden Salad, Pork Gyoza (2 pc), Shumai (2 pc), 2 Veggie Tempura (2 pc), and California Maki (3 pc), and 3 pieces of Sashimi (Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail or Assorted)
Spicy Maki Lunch *$22.00
6 pcs of Spicy Tuna Maki, 6 pcs of Spicy Salmon Maki, and 6 pcs of Spicy California Maki
More about Fuji at Kendall
Senses Restaurant image

 

Senses Restaurant

650 E Kendall Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Senses Restaurant

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in East Cambridge

Egg Sandwiches

Gyoza

Chicken Salad

Cookies

Salmon

Chicken Pitas

Turkey Clubs

Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Map

More near East Cambridge to explore

Kendall Square/MIT

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Harvard Square

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Porter Square

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Central Square

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Inman Square

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston