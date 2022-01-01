East Cambridge restaurants you'll love
Lily P's
50 Binney Street, Cambridge
|Mr. Henson
|$11.00
Iceberg, Bacon, & Ranch Dressing
|Timmy Tendies
Choice of Nashville Style Hot, Black Pepper Honey, Or Original.
|Classic Chris P
|$11.00
Iceberg, Tomato, and Mayo
Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing
210 Jacobs St, Cambridge
|Muesli
Whipped Greek yogurt topped with housemade granola, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, pear, apple, honey, and black sesame.
Contains: Dairy, Sesame, Tree Nut (Almond, Cashew)
|Linzer Cookie
|$3.00
Sandwich cookies made with our signature butter cookie dough, filled with housemade jam, dusted with powdered sugar.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Fresh Mozzerella Sandwich
|$11.00
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, baby arugula, and basil pine nut pesto on housemade ciabatta.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nut (Pine)
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery & Cafe
101 Main Street, Cambridge
|Green & Nutty Salad
|$12.50
Bibb & red leaf lettuce, baby arugula, apples, black sesame, edamame, dried apricot, and toasted sunflower and pumpkin seeds topped with goat cheese in an orange vinaigrette.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
|Latte
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and topped with microfoam.
Contains: Dairy
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
SOUPS • HOT POT • RAMEN • NOODLES
Shabu & Mein
148 First Street, Cambridge
|Lobster Rangoon
|$10.00
[4 pcs]
|Vegetarian Ramen
|$16.00
Your choice of soup noodles with napa, spinach, enoki mushrooms, shiitake mushrooms, king oyster mushrooms, and assorted tofu in a mushroom soup
|Curry Ramen
|$18.00
Shrimp, fish cake, corn, soft-boiled egg, bean sprouts, and seaweed in a curry soup
The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice + Geppetto
100 N. First Street, Cambridge
|maple kouign amann
|$4.00
combining France and New England. a laminated dough is rolled with butter, maple sugar, and a sprinkle of salt.
|BLT sandwich
|$13.00
applewood bacon, red gem lettuce, tomatoes, miso mayo.
|salted toffee chip cookie
|$4.00
you can't go wrong, a chocolate chip cookie with the wonderful addition of salted toffee
WRAPS • FRENCH FRIES
Aceituna Grill
605 W Kendall St, Cambridge
|Spicy Chicken Plate
|$11.75
We use a traditional Rice with Vermicelli blend as the base for all our rice plates. We add a secret marinade to our hormone-free, no antibiotic chicken breast to create this customer favorite. Slowly cooked to perfection on a vertical grill, this spicy take on the traditional favorite might be our best creation yet.
|Spicy Chicken Shawarma
|$8.95
We add a secret marinade to our hormone-free, no antibiotic chicken breast to create this customer favorite. Slowly cooked to perfection on a vertical grill, this spicy take on the traditional favorite might be our best creation yet.
|Chicken Shawarma
|$8.95
Our hormone-free, no antibiotic chicken breast is marinated for over twenty-four hours in our unique house-made spice blend. Slow cooked to perfection on a vertical grill, each serving is carved to order for the tastiest chicken shawarma this side of the Mediterranean.
Za Cambridge & Evoo
350 3rd Street, Cambridge
|Cucumber Salad
|$12.50
Cucumber, Tomato, Kalamata Olive, Radish, Potato Salad, Feta Cheese, Fresh Oregano, Roasted Garlic Vinaigrette
|Portobello Specialty
|$15.00
Portobello Mushroom, Roasted Red Pepper, Roasted Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese, Goat Cheese
|Old School Potato Specialty
|$14.50
DIced Potato, NH Smokehouse Bacon, Sweet Onion, Potato Cream, Gruyere Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Thyme, Scallion
CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar
635 Cambridge St, Cambridge
|VERACRUZ FISH TACO
|$5.50
grilled spice-rubbed red perch, avocado crema, salsa quemada, napa cabbage
|EL CRUNCHO SUPREMO
|$10.00
Dallas spicy beef, chili con queso, longhorn cheese, avocado crema, lettuce, tomato, tostada shell, wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with "fuego sauce"
Can be made vegetarian with refried beans and ranchero sauce in place of dallas spicy beef.
|CARNITAS PORK TACO
|$5.00
Confit pork shoulder, salsa verde, cilantro, queso fresco, corn tortilla
Sweet Touch
241 Cambridge Street, Cambridge
|Sausage+Egg+Chz Sandw
|$5.65
|Side of Bacon
|$4.25
|Egg+Cheese Sandw
|$4.00
Bon Me - Test Kitchen
60 Binney St., Cambridge
|Ali's Pho
|$11.92
the classic soup // rice noodles in a chicken broth with warm spices, lime, savoy cabbage, red onion, cilantro, roasted chicken, and fresh scallions
|Rice Bowl
|$9.81
Rice bowl with your choice of rice, protein and sauce with pickled carrots & daikon, mesclun, cilantro, scallions, crispy shallots
|The Korean-Style
|$7.94
our spicy chicken banh mi // toasted baguette stuffed with bbq chicken glazed in a hot korean pepper sauce, pickled carrots + daikon, cucumber, red onion, cilantro, and an extra helping of spicy mayo
TAPAS • NOODLES
Sumiao Hunan Kitchen
270 3rd St, Cambridge
|General Tso’s Chicken 左宗鸡
|$20.00
Ingredients: dried chili pepper, house-made sweet and sour hot sauce (sugar, dark soy sauce, light soy sauce, ketchup, aged vinegar).
General Tso's chicken in most American Chinese restaurant is a sweet, piquant, deep-fried chicken dish. Our General Tso chicken is developed based on the original recipe of Chef Peng Chang-Kuei, but less sweet and with a spicy kick. It goes well with rice.
**Soy and gluten allergy, barely spicy
***NO GLUTEN-FREE OPTION
|Scallion Pancake 葱油饼
|$12.00
Ingredients: scallion, flour, salt, sriracha, mayo.
One of the most commonly consumed grain dishes in American, pan-seared, savory, scallion-flavored, good for sharing.
It also comes with spicy mayo.
***Egg, soy and gluten allergy
***NO GLUTEN-FREE OPTION
|Sumiao Gyoza (8) 素描锅贴
|$12.00
Ingredients: pork dumpling (pork, wheat flour, cabbage, water chestnut, soybean oil, canola oil, green onion, garlic, potato starch, sesame oil, rice flour, soy sauce, egg white) five spices dipping sauce.
Juicy pork dumplings paired with unique five-spiced dipping sauce. It is rich in flavor, steamed then pan seared to order.
***Soy, egg, nut, gluten, sesame allergy
***NO GLUTEN-FREE OPTION
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES
Fuji at Kendall
300 Third St, Cambridge
|Spicy Tuna Maki *(G)
|$9.50
Tuna, cucumber, tempura bits, and spicy mayo
|Deluxe Bento Box *
|$23.00
Deluxe Bento Boxes are served with White Rice, Miso Soup, Garden Salad, Pork Gyoza (2 pc), Shumai (2 pc), 2 Veggie Tempura (2 pc), and California Maki (3 pc), and 3 pieces of Sashimi (Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail or Assorted)
|Spicy Maki Lunch *
|$22.00
6 pcs of Spicy Tuna Maki, 6 pcs of Spicy Salmon Maki, and 6 pcs of Spicy California Maki