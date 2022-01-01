Cookies in East Cambridge
East Cambridge restaurants that serve cookies
More about Tatte Bakery & Cafe
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery & Cafe
101 Main Street, Cambridge
|Halva Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$3.75
Fresh baked daily these cookies are crisp on the edge and chewy in the middle. Loaded with dark chocolate and chunks of vanilla halva.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
|Linzer Cookie
|$3.00
Sandwich cookies made with our signature butter cookie dough, filled with housemade jam, dusted with powdered sugar.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg