Cookies in East Cambridge

Go
East Cambridge restaurants
Toast

East Cambridge restaurants that serve cookies

Halva Chocolate Chunk Cookie image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery & Cafe

101 Main Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (2797 reviews)
Takeout
Halva Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.75
Fresh baked daily these cookies are crisp on the edge and chewy in the middle. Loaded with dark chocolate and chunks of vanilla halva.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Linzer Cookie$3.00
Sandwich cookies made with our signature butter cookie dough, filled with housemade jam, dusted with powdered sugar.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery & Cafe
salted toffee chip cookie image

 

The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice + Geppetto

100 N. First Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
salted toffee chip cookie$4.00
you can't go wrong, a chocolate chip cookie with the wonderful addition of salted toffee
More about The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice + Geppetto

Browse other tasty dishes in East Cambridge

Chicken Salad

Chicken Pitas

Chai Lattes

Turkey Clubs

Croissant Sandwiches

Pancakes

Croissants

Tomato Soup

Map

More near East Cambridge to explore

Kendall Square/MIT

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Harvard Square

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Porter Square

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Central Square

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Inman Square

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston