Gyoza in East Cambridge

East Cambridge restaurants that serve gyoza

Shabu & Mein image

SOUPS • HOT POT • RAMEN • NOODLES

Shabu & Mein

148 First Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.2 (1287 reviews)
Takeout
Gyoza$7.00
Steamed, fried, or pan-seared pork dumplings [5 pcs]
More about Shabu & Mein
Sumiao Gyoza (8) 素描锅贴 image

TAPAS • NOODLES

Sumiao Hunan Kitchen

270 3rd St, Cambridge

Avg 4.2 (2087 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sumiao Gyoza (8) 素描锅贴$12.00
Ingredients: pork dumpling (pork, wheat flour, cabbage, water chestnut, soybean oil, canola oil, green onion, garlic, potato starch, sesame oil, rice flour, soy sauce, egg white) five spices dipping sauce.
Juicy pork dumplings paired with unique five-spiced dipping sauce. It is rich in flavor, steamed then pan seared to order.
***Soy, egg, nut, gluten, sesame allergy
***NO GLUTEN-FREE OPTION
More about Sumiao Hunan Kitchen
Fuji at Kendall image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES

Fuji at Kendall

300 Third St, Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (1895 reviews)
Takeout
Gyoza$8.50
6 pieces of Japanese-style, half-moon dumplings filled with choice of pork or assorted vegetables [steamed, fried, or pan-seared]
More about Fuji at Kendall

