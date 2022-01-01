Gyoza in East Cambridge
East Cambridge restaurants that serve gyoza
More about Shabu & Mein
SOUPS • HOT POT • RAMEN • NOODLES
Shabu & Mein
148 First Street, Cambridge
|Gyoza
|$7.00
Steamed, fried, or pan-seared pork dumplings [5 pcs]
More about Sumiao Hunan Kitchen
TAPAS • NOODLES
Sumiao Hunan Kitchen
270 3rd St, Cambridge
|Sumiao Gyoza (8) 素描锅贴
|$12.00
Ingredients: pork dumpling (pork, wheat flour, cabbage, water chestnut, soybean oil, canola oil, green onion, garlic, potato starch, sesame oil, rice flour, soy sauce, egg white) five spices dipping sauce.
Juicy pork dumplings paired with unique five-spiced dipping sauce. It is rich in flavor, steamed then pan seared to order.
***Soy, egg, nut, gluten, sesame allergy
***NO GLUTEN-FREE OPTION