Chili in East Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar
635 Cambridge St, Cambridge
|CHILI CON QUESO
|$9.00
Warm cheese dip with chilis, tomatoes, and love
|CHILI CON CARNE
|$10.00
“texas cook off” style beef chili
no beans
TAPAS • NOODLES
Sumiao Hunan Kitchen
270 3rd St, Cambridge
|Sizzling Beef with Chili & Onion 十里香铁板牛
|$30.00
Ingredients: flank steak, egg, leek, onion, starch, salt, dry red chili, cooking wine, garlic, fresh curry leaf.
Juicy flank steak, it is hot and spicy and extremely aromatic
Gluten, egg and soy allergy
|Chili Chicken 藤椒鸡
|$12.00
Ingredients: Chicken thigh, cucumber, peanut, parsley, soy sauce, sesame oil, chili oil, chili powder, peppercorn oil.
Tender chicken thigh boiled and chilled, flavored with chili oil, garnish with cucumber, peanut and parsley. It is spicy with a little numbing on the tip of your tongue.
** PEANUT, Soy, gluten, sesame allergy
***NO GLUTEN-FREE OPTION