Chili in East Cambridge

East Cambridge restaurants
East Cambridge restaurants that serve chili

36be3d05-0259-4be4-a393-1075d56c0edf image

 

CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar

635 Cambridge St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHILI CON QUESO$9.00
Warm cheese dip with chilis, tomatoes, and love
CHILI CON CARNE$10.00
“texas cook off” style beef chili
no beans
More about CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar
Item pic

TAPAS • NOODLES

Sumiao Hunan Kitchen

270 3rd St, Cambridge

Avg 4.2 (2087 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sizzling Beef with Chili & Onion 十里香铁板牛$30.00
Ingredients: flank steak, egg, leek, onion, starch, salt, dry red chili, cooking wine, garlic, fresh curry leaf.
Juicy flank steak, it is hot and spicy and extremely aromatic
Gluten, egg and soy allergy
Chili Chicken 藤椒鸡$12.00
Ingredients: Chicken thigh, cucumber, peanut, parsley, soy sauce, sesame oil, chili oil, chili powder, peppercorn oil.
Tender chicken thigh boiled and chilled, flavored with chili oil, garnish with cucumber, peanut and parsley. It is spicy with a little numbing on the tip of your tongue.
** PEANUT, Soy, gluten, sesame allergy
***NO GLUTEN-FREE OPTION
More about Sumiao Hunan Kitchen

