Fattoush salad in East Cambridge
East Cambridge restaurants that serve fattoush salad
Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing
210 Jacobs St, Cambridge
|Fattoush Salad
|$11.00
Bibb and red leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, onion, kalamata olives, sunflower seeds, and feta in a lemon-olive oil dressing with za'atar croutons.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery & Cafe
101 Main Street, Cambridge
|Fattoush Salad
|$11.00
Bibb and red leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, onion, kalamata olives, sunflower seeds, and feta in a lemon-olive oil dressing with za'atar croutons.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
WRAPS • FRENCH FRIES
Aceituna Grill
605 W Kendall St, Cambridge
|Fattoush Salad
|$11.75
The distinctive taste of fattoush comes from our zesty house-made sumac dressing that draws out the flavors of tomatoes, green peppers, and other hearty vegetables in this Mediterranean favorite. Optional toasted pita chips give it the perfect crunch!