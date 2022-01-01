Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in East Cambridge

East Cambridge restaurants
East Cambridge restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing

210 Jacobs St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Maple Walnut Carrot Cake Slice$4.50
Moist & tender carrot cake filled with sultana raisins and walnuts.
Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Dairy, Tree Nut (Walnut)
Roasted Strawberry Tea Cake (GF)$3.25
Tender almond cake with roasted strawberry topped with sliced almonds and sanding sugar.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
More about Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing
Item pic

 

The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice + Geppetto

100 N. First Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
pineapple carrot cake muffin$5.00
carrot cake topped with crumble, coconut cream cheese frosting, and fresh pineapple.
mom's mini chocolate cake$12.00
how to be the best: buy mom this cake. tiny enough for her to not have to share ;)
Chocolate cake with fudge icing, chocolate glaze.
coffee cake muffin$4.50
cinnamon crunch, cardamom, + lemon zest.
More about The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice + Geppetto
Item pic

 

CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar

635 Cambridge St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TRES LECHES CAKE 🎂$7.00
JALAPENO CORN CAKES$10.00
griddled fresh corn + jalapeno pancakes, maple syrup, butter
TRES LECHES CAKE$8.00
One serving of vanilla sheet cake, soaked with sweetened condensed milk and evaporated milk topped with whipped cream
More about CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar
Item pic

TAPAS • NOODLES

Sumiao Hunan Kitchen

270 3rd St, Cambridge

Avg 4.2 (2087 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tiramisu Cake 提拉米苏蛋糕杯( to go)$8.50
Coffee & mascarpone creams on layer of sponge cake soaked in espresso, dusted with cocoa powder.
Pumpkin Cake (6) 福禄寿南瓜饼$12.00
Ingredients: sweet sticky rice powder, pumpkin, red bean paste.
Fun sticky rice cake colored with pumpkin mixed in the rice flour filled with red bean paste, formed and labeled with chinese characters representing luck, wealth and health.
***Vegetarian friendly
***NO GLUTEN-FREE OPTION
Chocolate & Cream Cake 巧克力蛋糕杯 (to go)$8.50
Puff pastry filled with vanilla cream and covered with chocolate.
More about Sumiao Hunan Kitchen

