Cake in East Cambridge
East Cambridge restaurants that serve cake
More about Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing
Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing
210 Jacobs St, Cambridge
|Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)
|$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
|Maple Walnut Carrot Cake Slice
|$4.50
Moist & tender carrot cake filled with sultana raisins and walnuts.
Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Dairy, Tree Nut (Walnut)
|Roasted Strawberry Tea Cake (GF)
|$3.25
Tender almond cake with roasted strawberry topped with sliced almonds and sanding sugar.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
More about The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice + Geppetto
The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice + Geppetto
100 N. First Street, Cambridge
|pineapple carrot cake muffin
|$5.00
carrot cake topped with crumble, coconut cream cheese frosting, and fresh pineapple.
|mom's mini chocolate cake
|$12.00
how to be the best: buy mom this cake. tiny enough for her to not have to share ;)
Chocolate cake with fudge icing, chocolate glaze.
|coffee cake muffin
|$4.50
cinnamon crunch, cardamom, + lemon zest.
More about CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar
CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar
635 Cambridge St, Cambridge
|TRES LECHES CAKE 🎂
|$7.00
|JALAPENO CORN CAKES
|$10.00
griddled fresh corn + jalapeno pancakes, maple syrup, butter
|TRES LECHES CAKE
|$8.00
One serving of vanilla sheet cake, soaked with sweetened condensed milk and evaporated milk topped with whipped cream
More about Sumiao Hunan Kitchen
TAPAS • NOODLES
Sumiao Hunan Kitchen
270 3rd St, Cambridge
|Tiramisu Cake 提拉米苏蛋糕杯( to go)
|$8.50
Coffee & mascarpone creams on layer of sponge cake soaked in espresso, dusted with cocoa powder.
|Pumpkin Cake (6) 福禄寿南瓜饼
|$12.00
Ingredients: sweet sticky rice powder, pumpkin, red bean paste.
Fun sticky rice cake colored with pumpkin mixed in the rice flour filled with red bean paste, formed and labeled with chinese characters representing luck, wealth and health.
***Vegetarian friendly
***NO GLUTEN-FREE OPTION
|Chocolate & Cream Cake 巧克力蛋糕杯 (to go)
|$8.50
Puff pastry filled with vanilla cream and covered with chocolate.