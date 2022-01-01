Eel in East Cambridge
East Cambridge restaurants that serve eel
More about Sumiao Hunan Kitchen
TAPAS • NOODLES
Sumiao Hunan Kitchen
270 3rd St, Cambridge
|Sauteed Eel With Shiso 紫苏干煸鳝片
|$36.00
Ingredients: eel, shiso, pepper, cumin, ginger, garlic, soy sauce, seasoned soy sauce, fermented black soybean sauce.
Freshwater eel is a delicate to be served, they are firm in the texture and sweet in the flavor, we pair that with shiso, garlic, chili and soy sauce. Shiso gets rid of the gimminess from the eel while soy sauce and chili give a lift in the flavor.
Soy, seafood and gluten allergy
|Hometown Sautéed Eel Pot 家乡鳝鱼煲
|$38.00
Ingredients: Fresh-water eel, cucumber, mustard green, chives, ginger, garlic, red light mini pepper, soy sauce, salt, white pepper powder.
Boneless fresh water eel chopped into bite size, stir fried with chives and cucumbers, flavored with soy sauce and pepper.
Soy, seafood and gluten allergy