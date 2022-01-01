Eel in East Cambridge

Ingredients: eel, shiso, pepper, cumin, ginger, garlic, soy sauce, seasoned soy sauce, fermented black soybean sauce.

Freshwater eel is a delicate to be served, they are firm in the texture and sweet in the flavor, we pair that with shiso, garlic, chili and soy sauce. Shiso gets rid of the gimminess from the eel while soy sauce and chili give a lift in the flavor.

Soy, seafood and gluten allergy

