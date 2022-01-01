Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eel in East Cambridge

Go
East Cambridge restaurants
Toast

East Cambridge restaurants that serve eel

Item pic

TAPAS • NOODLES

Sumiao Hunan Kitchen

270 3rd St, Cambridge

Avg 4.2 (2087 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sauteed Eel With Shiso 紫苏干煸鳝片$36.00
Ingredients: eel, shiso, pepper, cumin, ginger, garlic, soy sauce, seasoned soy sauce, fermented black soybean sauce.
Freshwater eel is a delicate to be served, they are firm in the texture and sweet in the flavor, we pair that with shiso, garlic, chili and soy sauce. Shiso gets rid of the gimminess from the eel while soy sauce and chili give a lift in the flavor.
Soy, seafood and gluten allergy
Hometown Sautéed Eel Pot 家乡鳝鱼煲$38.00
Ingredients: Fresh-water eel, cucumber, mustard green, chives, ginger, garlic, red light mini pepper, soy sauce, salt, white pepper powder.
Boneless fresh water eel chopped into bite size, stir fried with chives and cucumbers, flavored with soy sauce and pepper.
Soy, seafood and gluten allergy
More about Sumiao Hunan Kitchen
Fuji at Kendall image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES

Fuji at Kendall

300 Third St, Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (1895 reviews)
Takeout
Eel Bomb Maki$17.00
Freshwater eel inside and outside, drizzled with unagi sauce and sesame seeds
More about Fuji at Kendall

Browse other tasty dishes in East Cambridge

Cake

Hot And Sour Soup

Chili

Salmon

Greek Salad

Tacos

Chocolate Croissants

Rice Bowls

Map

More near East Cambridge to explore

Kendall Square/MIT

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Harvard Square

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Porter Square

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Central Square

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Inman Square

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston