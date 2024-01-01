Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pecan pies in East Cambridge

East Cambridge restaurants
East Cambridge restaurants that serve pecan pies

Lily P's image

 

Lily P's

50 Binney Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie$9.00
More about Lily P's
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery - Cambridge Crossing

210 Jacobs St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salted Honey Hazelnut & Pecan Pie Slice$6.50
Salted honey filling, hazelnuts and pecans in a rich pie crust. (680 cal, Contains: Egg, Tree Nuts (Hazelnuts & Pecan), Dairy, Wheat)
Pumpkin Pie with Pecan Streusel Slice$6.50
Spiced pumpkin infused with bourbon on a rich pie crust topped with pecan streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pecan)
Maple Pecan Pie Slice$6.50
Vermont maple syrup, brown sugar, and pecans on a rich pie crust.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pecan)
More about Tatte Bakery - Cambridge Crossing
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery - Main Street

101 Main Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Maple Pecan Pie Slice$6.50
Vermont maple syrup, brown sugar, and pecans on a rich pie crust.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pecan)
More about Tatte Bakery - Main Street
Item pic

 

Cafe Beatrice + The Lexington + Geppetto

100 N. First Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
THURSDAY ONLY: sugar + spice donut$5.00
spiced sugar raised donut with cardamom, cinnamon, coriander.
contains gluten, dairy, eggs
More about Cafe Beatrice + The Lexington + Geppetto

